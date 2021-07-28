Morning Digest: BJP chooses Basavaraj Bommai as next Karnataka CM; Centre calls meeting of top Assam, Mizoram officials over border row, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Basavaraj Bommai, 61, has been chosen the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The name was declared after the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on July 27 evening. He is expected to take oath as the 20th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28.

The Centre has called a meeting of the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday in the wake of the violence along their shared border, where five Assam Police personnel were killed, officials said.

Over 75,000 children have been orphaned, abandoned or have lost a parent during the COVID pandemic, and many of them may become victims of human trafficking rackets or descend into crime, a report in the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.

With the tourism industry among the hardest hit due to the pandemic, it is estimated that about 21.5 million people working in the sector lost their jobs during the nine-month period from April 2020-December 2020, as per the data shared by the government on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for India to 9.5% for the fiscal year to March 31, 2022 as the onset of a severe second COVID-19 wave cut into recovery momentum. This forecast for 2021-22 is lower than the 12.5% growth in GDP that IMF had projected in April before the second wave took a grip.

Both the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday saw multiple adjournments on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha as many as 10, before being adjourned for the day as the Opposition continued with its protests against the government on the Pegasus issue and the three controversial farm laws.

At least 209 people have died in floods in Maharashtra and 8 still remain missing, it has been confirmed. A total of 4,34,185 people from eight districts have been evacuated to safer places, as rescue operations continue. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is on a tour of visit flood-affected Sangli and Kolhapur districts, directed the authorities on Tuesday to make a list of unauthorised structures on river beds. “No permission can be granted to any structure within the river bed at any cost,” he told the authorities at a meeting held after his visit.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and nine other Opposition leaders would be moving adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Pegasus snooping issue by suspending all other regular business.

A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned its order on framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, till August 18.

The Centre’s new National Farmers Database will only include land-owning farmers for now as it will be linked to digitised land records, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday was postponed by a day after the visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him out of the series with seven days of isolation.

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh said everything “humanly possible” was done to prepare the shooting team for the Tokyo Olympics, admitting that he has been perplexed by the performance of the shooters so far.

BJP members on Tuesday staged a walkout from the meeting of the Standing Committee on Information and Technology, headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, claiming that the rules do not permit committee meetings to be held while Parliament is in session. The committee is also set to discuss the Pegasus snooping case on Wednesday.