Morning Digest | ED does not have power to seek police remand: T.N. Minister Senthil Balaji argues in SC; NCW chief meets victims of sexual violence in Manipur, and more

July 27, 2023

ED does not have the power to seek police remand, Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji argues in Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is facing money-laundering charges in the cash-for-jobs scam, said on Wednesday in the Supreme Court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does not have the power to seek his police custody.

NCW chief meets victims of sexual violence in Manipur

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson made a quiet visit to Manipur this week to meet two of the three victims of the sexual violence on May 4, when they were stripped and paraded and one of them was raped in Thoubal. A video clip of the violence that surfaced last week had sparked massive outrage.

Transgender persons can avail of any of quota benefits available to the marginalised, government tells SC

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that transgender persons can avail of any of the existing 50% reservation in admissions and government jobs already available to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Socially and Educationally Backward Communities (SEBC) across the country.

Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday (July 27) while orally expressing “strong doubts” about the work.

Opposition parties to wear black dresses in Parliament on Thursday

Leaders of the opposition parties have urged all their MPs to wear black dress on Thursday as they meet in the chamber of the leader of opposition in the morning.

PM Modi to visit Sikar in Rajasthan on Thursday, to inaugurate development projects

He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch “Urea Gold”. Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar; PM to release Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore PM-KISAN beneficiaries at the Sikar event

Citing FATF, Centre urges Supreme Court to let S.K. Mishra continue as Enforcement Directorate chief

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on July 27 an urgent application moved by the Centre to allow Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue in office till October 15.

BMC declares holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Thursday as IMD issues ‘red alert’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 after the IMD issued a “red alert” for the metropolis.

Heavy rains in isolated places in Rajasthan

According to the spokesperson of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rains and heavy rains are expected at one or two places in Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions on Thursday as well due to active monsoon in most parts.

Parts of Delhi get moderate to heavy rainfall, IMD issues yellow alert for Thursday

Parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy rain Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging and disruption in road traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rain during the day. A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday.

Suryakumar seeks course correction in ODIs; Kishan and Samson to battle for wicketkeeper’s slot

Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to improve his 50-over credentials while Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are likely to audition for the wicketkeeper’s slot when India play a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Lok Sabha passes Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill

Amidst pandemonium, the Lok Sabha passed the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill on July 26, without any changes from the version first introduced on March 29. The contentious Bill was introduced to amend the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

UNESCO endorses banning smartphones from schools

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has warned against an uncritical rush toward embrace of digital products in educational settings, noting that “there is little robust evidence on digital technology’s added value in education” and that “a lot of the evidence comes from those trying to sell it”.

Ex-intel officer says the U.S. is hiding info on alien craft

The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

Sports Ministry clears Indian men’s and women’s football teams’ participation in Asian Cup

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday cleared the decks for Indian men's and women's football teams' participation in the AFC Asian Cup by relaxing its selection criteria. Indian football teams' return to the continental showpiece for the first time in nine years would provide a big boost to the players' morale, All India Football Federation (AIFF) chief Kalyan Chaubey said on July 26.

World Cup 2023 | Marquee India-Pakistan match could be rescheduled to October 14, fans face logistical nightmare

The blockbuster India-Pakistan contest in the upcoming ODI World Cup could be advanced by a day to October 14 due to the opening day of Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad, a development which may lead to logistical nightmare for the fans.

