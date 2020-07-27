Morning Digest: 200 Chinese investment bids await MHA nod; fast-track clearance for imported COVID-19 vaccines, and more

Indian companies looking to import or test potential COVID-19 vaccines, that have been developed internationally, could get leeway in the number of India-specific tests and trials they would need conduct, says a guidance document from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

About 200 investment proposals from China are awaiting security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after new rules were notified in April, making prior government approval mandatory for foreign direct investments (FDI) from countries which share a land border with India.

Rajasthan political crisis | Ashok Gehlot sends Governor Kalraj Mishra revised note for Assembly session

The stalemate over holding a new session of the Rajasthan Assembly, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot could prove his majority, continued in Jaipur on Sunday after the State Cabinet sent a revised note to Governor Kalraj Mishra, urging him to convene the session from July 31. Mr. Mishra had raised objections to an earlier request made by the State government.

The much-awaited Financial Action Task Force (FATF) mutual evaluation of India’s anti-money laundering regime and legal measures framed to check financial crimes, scheduled for this year, has been postponed till early next year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

A banner questioning the ideology of the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) groups appeared on Chintoor-Sarive road in Chintoor agency of East Godavari district on Sunday morning.

In a new twist to the unfolding political drama in Rajasthan, the BSP on Sunday issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly.

Although the Centre has recommended a three-hour limit on live online classes for school kids, it is up to States to actually frame and enforce mandatory norms. An online poll on the Local Circles has found that a majority of the over 20,000 respondents thought the limits were too restrictive, with parents from Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu especially keen to allow longer classes.

Floods continue to wreck devastation across as many as 11 districts in northeastern Bihar on Sunday with over 14 lakh people affected so far. Seven persons have been reported killed.

Five people drowned during the last 24 hours in Assam to take the flood death toll to 102. Another 26 were killed in landslides triggered by intermittent heavy rainfall since May 22.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday dared the Opposition BJP to topple his government. Mr. Thackeray said despite being a three-wheeler government, he was firmly in control of its steering wheel.

Groups working for Bhopal gas tragedy survivors on Sunday appealed to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide interim relief to survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike weapons and underwater nuclear drones, which the Defence Ministry said were in their final phase of testing. The weapons, some of which have yet to be deployed, include the Poseidon underwater nuclear drone, designed to be carried by submarines, and the Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, which can be deployed on surface ships.

The world’s biggest cosmetics companies have been selling a fairy tale that often goes something like this: If your colleagues dismiss you at work, if your talents are ignored, whiten your skin to turn your love life around, boost your career and command centre stage.