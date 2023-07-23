Morning Digest | 18-year-old gang-raped in Manipur after women vigilantes hand her over to armed men; as tensions rise, Meiteis forced to leave Mizoram

July 23, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

18-year-old gang-raped in Manipur after women vigilantes hand her over to armed men

This is one of a number of cases of sexual violence that have been reported from the State since ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki and the majority Meitei communities erupted on May 3. The traumatised woman came forward to complain after a video went viral this week, showing three women who were stripped and paraded, one of them raped, in Thoubal on May 4.

Kuki women students of Manipur University recount horror of targeted attack by mob

For a good six hours on the intervening night of May 3 and 4, four women Ph.D. research scholars of the Manipur University campus in Imphal cowered in a toilet of their hostel building as an armed mob went about systematically locating students, staff and faculty from the Kuki-Zomi community.

As tensions rise, Meiteis forced to leave Mizoram

The Peace Accord MNF Returnees’ Association (PAMRA), an organisation of former extremists, had issued a statement on Friday saying Mizoram was no longer safe for the Meiteis in view of the mounting tension following the “barbaric and heinous acts committed by miscreants in Manipur”. Mizos and Kukis are ethnically related, as are the Chins of Myanmar and the Chin-Kukis of Bangladesh.

Trinamool, BJP trade charges over assault on women in West Bengal

State’s Minister for Women and Child Development Sashi Panja said that the incident involved a theft in a market. Police have takensuo motu cognisance of the incident.

G-20 Joint Communiqué | Russia accepts a para on Ukraine war

At G-20 meet, China continues to oppose a joint document saying geopolitical issues should not be included in the statements and South Africa introduces new concerns; countries differ on ‘phasing out’ vs ‘phasing down’ of fossil fuels during energy transition discussion held in Goa.

UPA government destroyed banking system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that greed for power overrode national interest during the UPA government, wreaking havoc on the banking sector, but his dispensation has nursed it back to good financial health. He also said that India is now among the countries with the strongest banking sectors following a series of measures taken by his government.

LJP factions lock horns, as Paras says he won’t cede Hajipur to Chirag

The BJP has been trying hard to broker peace between the two LJP factions — the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras — ahead of the Lok Sabha election. However, the situation does not seem to be working because the leaders of both factions are adamant over the Hajipur seat.

Tele MANAS helpline run by government has fielded two lakh distress calls

The service, aimed at strengthening mental health service delivery in the country, has “reached a milestone of having received over 2,00,000 calls from various parts of the nation since the launch of this toll-free service,” the Union Health Ministry said. The Ministry added that with 42 operational Tele MANAS cells in 31 States and Union Territories, the service is currently catering to over 1,300 calls per day in 20 languages.

45 stranded after heavy rain in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal

As Maharashtra continues to receive heavy rain, two Indian Air Force helicopters have been engaged to rescue the people who are stranded in Mahagaon taluk of Yavatmal district, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said. Yavatmal has been experiencing waterlogging and floods in the past two days.

Heavy rain batter south Gujarat and Saurashtra; cars, cattle swept away in Junagadh city

In Junagadh city, dozens of parked cars and cattle were swept away in gushing waters after it received 241 mm of rainfall in just 12 hours till 8 p.m. on July 22. People were seen wading through waist-deep water to safer places. Some of them were rescued by volunteers as they were carried away in strong currents.

Naveen Patnaik equals Jyoti Basu’s record of second longest-serving CM of India

Mr. Patnaik has held the position for an impressive 23 years and 138 days, sharing this rank with the late veteran CPI (M) leader. The title of the longest-serving CM, however, belongs to Pawan Kumar Chamling, the former CM of Sikkim, who held the position for an impressive 24 years and 166 days.

Israel military reservists threaten over judicial revamp

The judicial revamp has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel’s history, with weekly demonstrations often drawing tens of thousands.

Women’s cricket | India-Bangladesh third ODI ends in tie, series levelled at 1-1

Needing 10 runs from 19 deliveries with four wickets in hand, India looked on course to a comfortable win. However, the visitors suffered a batting collapse towards the end to lose their last four wickets within the span of 16 balls while chasing 226 for victory.