Morning Digest | Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away; Name for Opposition alliance, a common secretariat likely today, and more

July 18, 2023 06:38 am | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Name for Opposition alliance, a common secretariat likely today

Taking the next step towards constructing a more cohesive alliance, the Opposition parties are aiming to set up a common secretariat drawing representatives from each party, which will act as the strategic nerve centre to guide their campaign against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as Chief Minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of July 18, his family said. He was 79.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Ordinance case: Supreme Court may refer case to Constitution Bench

The Supreme Court on July 17 said it may refer the Delhi government’s petition against a Central Ordinance, which effectively gives power over civil services in the National Capital to the Lieutenant Governor, to a Constitution Bench for an authoritative pronouncement.

Higher Education Minister Ponmudy taken in for questioning by ED

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday took in DMK Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy for questioning after conducting searches for 13 hours in Chennai and Villupuram, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. His son and MP P. Gautham Sigamani was also taken in.

Niti Aayog report claims decrease in multidimensional poverty

India has registered a significant decline of 9.89 percentage points in the number of multidimensionally poor, from 24.85% in 2015-16 to 14.96% in 2019-2021, according to the ‘National Multidimensional Poverty Index: A Progress Review 2023’. The report was released by the Niti Aayog in New Delhi on July 17.

SC asks Manipur govt to move HC against restoration of internet in the State

The Supreme Court on July 17 asked the Manipur government to approach the State High Court to reconsider its decision to restore limited internet service. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Manipur, highlighted the risk of misuse of social media which may create further violence in the restive State.

Rupee-dirham deal is bilateral, not about resolving Russia payments issue: UAE Envoy

The India-UAE rupee-dirham deal signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi is bilateral, and does not carry any agenda to “de-dollarise” the global economy, said the United Arab Emirate’s Ambassador to India.

Naval Group working on qualifying DRDO-developed Air Independent Propulsion system for installation on Scorpenes

As India begins negotiations with France for three more Scorpene-class submarines, Naval Group has already invested over ₹100 crore for three workshops for maintenance of critical systems of Scorpene submarines which have the tools and infrastructure for important tasks and also stocking spares and is also working on qualifying the Defence Research and Development Organisation- developed (DRDO) Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for installation on the Scorpenes.

New drone policy soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a new drone policy will be unveiled soon entailing a host of restrictions and compulsory registration of all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). He was responding to a suggestion made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a conference on drug-trafficking that registration of drones be made compulsory as they were being used for cross-border delivery of weapons and narcotics.

Rise above ‘bickering’ and agree on a name for DERC head: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday urged the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Delhi to stop “political bickering” and conduct themselves as constitutional functionaries to zero in on a name for appointment as the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson.

In reshuffle, 35 Divisional Railway Managers transferred

In a massive reshuffle in the Indian Railways, 35 Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) have been transferred from one zone to another across the country. There are 70 divisions and each is headed by a DRM.

Sunak increases regulation of under performing universities

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Monday, vowed to “crackdown” on “rip-off” degrees, regulating the ability of poorly performing universities to admit students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.