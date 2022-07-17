A select list of stories to read before you start your day

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J. P. Nadda on Saturday evening declared that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar would be the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the post of Vice President of India. Polls for the post of Vice President will be held on August 6 and the results announced on the same day. The new Vice President will be sworn in on August 10.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets PLA border troops in Xinjiang

China’s President Xi Jinping held a rare meeting with Chinese military commanders and troops involved in the ongoing stand-off with India in Eastern Ladakh. Troops in Xinjiang, which borders Ladakh, have been involved in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) stand-off which has gone on for more than two years. The 16th round of talks between military commanders from India’s 14 Corps and the PLA’s South Xinjiang Military District are set for July 17, taking place more than four months since the last round.

Teesta Setalvad worked at the behest of Ahmed Patel to destabilise Gujarat govt: police

While opposing bail for social activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS RB Sreekumar, Gujarat Police in an affidavit has claimed that Teesta was working at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to “destabilise” the Gujarat government headed by the then CM Narendra Modi. The police has cited testimony of two witnesses who have allegedly told them that “Teesta had received money in order to carry on her works to target the State government by implicating the then CM and others”.

Hasty arrests, difficulty to get bail, long spells of jail time as undertrials show system needs an overhaul: CJI

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday said aimless and hasty arrests, locking up undertrial prisoners in jail for long spells and making it almost impossible for them to get bail are proof that the system is in dire need of an overhaul. The CJI said it is a "grave issue" that 80% of the 6.10 lakh prisoners across the country are undertrials. The top judge said time has come to question the procedures which result in such prolonged incarceration without trial.

Godavari floods | Over 60,000 people shifted to relief camps from 600 villages in Andhra Pradesh

More than 60,000 people were shifted to rehabilitation centres from the flood-affected villages in six districts in the State, said the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) officials. Godavari floods, which were the highest in the last three decades, have impacted more than 600 habitations in 44 Mandals. In all, 220 relief camps were set up.

Biden says U.S. 'will not walk away' from Middle East

President Joe Biden, speaking at a summit of Arab leaders, said Saturday that the United States “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile part of the world and boost the global flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices. His remarks, delivered at the Gulf Cooperation Council on the final leg of a four-day Middle East tour, came amid concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and support for militants in the region.

Mohammed Zubair denied bail in Lakhimpur Kheri case for fact-check

An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday denied bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case registered against him for fact-checking a report broadcast by Hindi television channel. The case was registered against Mr. Zubair at the Mohammadi police station for May 2021 fact-check. In this post, the journalist had revealed that Sudarshan TV, a Hindi television channel, had superimposed an image of a famous Medina mosque on an image of the Gaza strip to incorrectly show it was being destroyed in purported Israeli air-strikes.

Did ‘utmost’ for bankrupt Sri Lanka, says ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka's ousted President did his "utmost" to avoid an economic catastrophe but the coronavirus pandemic derailed his efforts, he said in his resignation letter read out to parliament on Saturday. Gotabaya Rajapaksa's brief note, sent from the safety of a safe haven in Singapore, blamed COVID-19 for the financial meltdown that triggered months of protests, culminating in his humiliating escape abroad.

Udaipur tailor murder | 3 accused sent to judicial custody till August 1

A designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday sent three Udaipur tailor murder case accused to judicial custody till August 1, according to a government lawyer. The NIA has arrested a total of seven people so far over the gruesome murder four of whom - Mohsin, Asif, Mohammad Mohsin and Wasim Ali - are already under judicial custody till August 1.

Shinde-led Cabinet gives fresh nod to MVA govt. move of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad

The two-member Maharashtra Cabinet led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday gave its approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively. The decision to rename these cities was taken at the last Cabinet meeting of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government on June 29, just before Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as the Chief Minister.

Anti-trafficking bill to be introduced in monsoon session of Parliament

A bill that seeks to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children, will be introduced in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament beginning on July 18, 2022. The Bill seeks to prevent and combat trafficking of persons, especially woman and children, to provide care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and ensure prosecution of offenders.

Kerala to step up monkeypox control measures

Kerala government will step up monkeypox preventive and control measures in the State, Health Minister Veena George has said. Special attention would be given to the surveillance of those developing symptoms resembling chicken pox to rule out the possibility of monkeypox. It has also been decided to strengthen airport surveillance and to isolate anyone with fever and rashes. The condition of the patient confirmed as having monkeypox is satisfactory and none others have exhibited any symptoms so far.

Singapore Open 2022 | P.V. Sindhu storms into final, defeats Japan’s Kawakami in straight sets

Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu stormed into the Singapore Open title clash with a commanding win over lower-ranked Japanese Saena Kawakami in the women's singles semifinal, in Singapore on Saturday. Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, who had claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open this year, prevailed 21-15 21-7 in 32-minute semifinal clash. She is now one win away from her maiden Super 500 title of the 2022 season.

IOA announces 322-strong Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games

The Indian Olympic Association on Saturday announced a 322-strong contingent including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The Games are scheduled to be held in British city from July 28 to August 8, and the India contingent will look to improve upon its Gold Coast 2018 CWG performance, where it finished third behind traditional powerhouses Australia and England.

ITBP jawan shoots three colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Saturday fire at his three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Constable Bhupendra Singh shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said. They are admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger, he said.