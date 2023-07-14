July 14, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

Q1 investment: Manufacturing stuttered, private sector share slipped

Private investors turned cautious in the first quarter of 2023-24, with fresh manufacturing investment plans shrinking 17.5% year-on-year and overall project outlays rising just 4.7% to ₹3.88 lakh crore, according to Projects Today. While the April to June period (Q1) recorded a sharp sequential decline in investment plans announced by private players — from a record high of ₹10.5 lakh crore in the previous quarter — proposed outlays by the Centre and State government did the heavy lifting.

PM in France | Modi describes India as ‘model of diversity’ and announces agreement for use of UPI in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in France on July 13 and described India as a “model of diversity” and announced an agreement for the use of UPI in France, opening a huge new market for the Indian innovation in cashless instant payment. His two-day visit to France was interpreted as a step towards closer military cooperation between the two countries, as India was gearing up to acquire 26 new Rafale-M fighter jets that will fit into India’s maritime military plans.

Three non-locals injured in militant attack in Shopian

Suspected militants shot at three non-local migrant workers injuring them seriously in south Kashmir’s Shopian on July 13 evening. Preliminary reports suggested that two gunmen opened fire at the three non-locals, who work as labourers, in Shopian’s Gagran area. The attack took place in the evening. The attackers managed to take advantage of the darkness and fled from the spot.

With over 51%, Trinamool registers its highest vote percentage in West Bengal panchayat polls

The Trinamool Congress registered its highest-ever vote share in any election by securing about 51.14% votes in the recently concluded West Bengal panchayat polls. So far, the highest vote share recorded by the Trinamool Congress was in the 2021 Assembly election when the party secured 47.8% of the votes. In the panchayat elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 22.88% votes, whereas the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 12.56% votes. The Congress secured about 6.42% votes, while the Indian Secular Front (ISF) secured about 2% votes.

Government lists Delhi ordinance Bill for Monsoon session of Parliament

The government has listed the Bill to replace the contentious ordinance on Delhi services for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, that begins on July 20. The ordinance amending the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991 curtails State Government’s powers over bureaucracy. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the heads of various Opposition parties over the last one-month garnering support for AAP’s campaign against the Bill.

UPSC mains examination | Delhi High Court refuses to stay call for applications

The Delhi High Court on July 13 refused to stay the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) decision to invite applications for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the plea moved by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the “Detailed Application Form-1” issued by UPSC on July 10. The plea was part of a petition filed by 17 aspirants seeking the answer key of the Preliminary examination held earlier this year.

Congress to take out padayatra against the Agnipath scheme in Uttarakhand

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will take part in a padayatra in Uttarakhand where the party will highlight how the future of the youth has been “jeopardised” by the Agnipath scheme, party leaders from the State announced on Thursday. Uttarakhand is among the northern States where a substantial number of young people seek employment in the armed forces, and this is why the Congress wants to make the Agnipath recruitment scheme a poll issue ahead of the General Election next year.

Wimbledon 2023 | Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women’s finalist in 60 years

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.

WI vs Ind first Test | Jaiswal gets fifty on debut, Rohit hits half-century as India takes control

Debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (62 batting) displayed perfect composure and admirable temperament with a well-compiled half-century as Indian openers were in control, taking the score to for 146 for no loss at lunch on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies here on Thursday.

Centre to provide Free-Dish, better mobile connectivity in villages along Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Centre would ensure the supply of free Doordarshan DTH connections and facilitate better mobile connectivity in the far-flung villages along the Indo-China border. During an interaction with the people at Karzok village of Ladakh, the Minister said the government was committed to ensuring better all-round connectivity to those areas. The Centre has proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free Free Dish connections in villages in border areas.