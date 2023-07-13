July 13, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Visit to France will provide new impetus to strategic partnership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 13, 2023, expressed confidence that his visit to France will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership and said that he looks forward to holding wide-ranging discussions with President Emmanuel Macron on taking forward this time-tested relationship over the next 25 years.

Manipur Police file case against Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh

The Manipur Police have registered a criminal case against Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh for allegedly promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy, among other charges .A government source confirmed that the FIR was registered against Mr. Singh on July 8 at the Kangpokpi police station following a complaint by the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi. The district to north of Imphal is dominated by the Kukis.

Nagaland subdivision bars Aadhaar update for people from Manipur

The authorities of a subdivision in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima district have instructed the common service centre operators not to let the Kuki people displaced from Manipur change their addresses in their Aadhaar cards. The Kukis, recognised as one of 16 tribes of Nagaland, have a larger population in adjoining Manipur. Many of them left Manipur following the ethnic clashes with the majority Meitei people that began on May 3.

Yamuna water level breaches 60-year record; Kejriwal seeks Centre’s help

With the Yamuna water level in the city touching a 60-year high on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to ensure that the level does not rise further. By Wednesday midnight, the river was flowing at 208.13 metres, which is the highest recorded level since 1963. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the CM urged people living in areas close to the river to evacuate their houses immediately.

Burning of Quran in Sweden ensues unrest as protesters briefly storm Swedish Embassy in Iraq

Hundreds of followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada Sadr briefly stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday in protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden. An Iraqi security official said the Swedish Embassy was evacuated by security forces after the protesters breached the building, raising pictures of Sadr and flags of his militia, the Mahdi Army. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

China pitched four tents in ‘buffer zone’ in Ladakh, says Chushul councillor

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) pitched four tents in a “buffer zone” in eastern Ladakh’s Chushul two days ago, according to Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin. Mr. Stanzin said he received information from the villagers that while three tents were removed after the Indian Army objected to their presence, a fourth one was in the process of being removed. Army did not respond to queries by The Hindu.

Wrestling trials for Asian Games on July 22-23; Bajrang, Ravi, Vinesh may get exemption

The IOA ad-hoc committee on Wednesday decided to hold much-awaited Asian Games wrestling trials on July 22-23 and though the panel has not revealed the format and criteria, it may exempt current Olympic and world medallists from the selection competition which will hand direct entries to Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya.

RSS worker shot dead in land dispute in Dhanbad, two arrested

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was shot dead in Dhanbad by unidentified miscreants. The deceased was identified as Shankar Prasad Dey, a resident of Duma Village who was also a member of Gram Raksha Dal .He was associated with the Sangh for the last three decades and also the district head of Dhanbad Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra.

Government rejects EU parliament move to discuss Manipur situation

India on July 12 rejected the European Parliament’s plan to hold an “urgent debate” on the violence in Manipur, calling it an issue “totally internal” to India. The EU debate, set to take place later on Wednesday seeks to condemn the violence and direct the EU’s top officials to speak to New Delhi about remedying the situation. At least 142 have been killed and more than 54,000 driven from their homes since violence erupted on May 3rd this year.

India home to second-largest population of Muslims in world: President Murmu

India, as a multi-cultural and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity and its over 200 million Muslims make the country the second largest population of the community in the world, President Droupadi Murmu said on July 12. Welcoming Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who had called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Ms. Murmu said India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue.

Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in his Test career

Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a rare distinction of getting the wickets of both father and son in his illustrious Test career when he dismissed Tagenarine Chanderpaul on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies. Ashwin, who had made his Test debut in 2011 in New Delhi, had dismissed Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during his maiden appearance in the longest format.