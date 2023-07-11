July 11, 2023 08:37 am | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Biden engages in ‘tea diplomacy’ in U.K. ahead of NATO Summit

U.S. President Joe Biden held meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the country’s monarch, King Charles III, on Monday, on an overnight stopover in London, en route to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. The conversation at No. 10 was the sixth meeting between Mr. Biden and Mr. Sunak, with the two leaders exchanging notes before the NATO Summit.

West Bengal panchayat poll violence | Darkest hour just before dawn say Governor Ananda Bose

The darkest hour is just before dawn, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on July 10 after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah .The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is - if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come,” Mr.. Bose said.

Home Ministry had asked Manipur, Mizoram governments to record biometrics of ‘illegal migrants’ by September 30

Days before ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had asked the governments of Manipur and Mizoram to capture the “biographic and biometric details of illegal migrants”. This biometric information is to include retina, iris, and fingerprints. The Ministry in a June 22 letter reminded the States to complete the exercise by September 30.

Ahead of PM Modi’s Paris visit, several deals on agenda, DAC expected to meet in next few days

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Paris later this week as Chief Guest at the Bastille Day parade, deals for Rafale-M fighters and three more Scorpene-class submarines for the Navy and a co-development of fighter jet engine are on the agenda. Ahead of this, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is expected to hold a crucial meet in the next couple of days where it is likely to take a call on the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighters for the Navy’s aircraft carriers and the proposal for additional Scorpene submarines that is in the pipeline. Prior to this, the Rafale-M proposal has been cleared by the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) for the Navy’s carrier jet race in which Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet has also competed.

Give proof of security forces’ ‘complicity’, Manipur HC Bar Association urges people

The Manipur High Court Bar Association has urged the people to file police complaints and provide evidence if they are aware of alleged instances of complicity of security forces personnel in the violence in the State. The association has further called upon people to come forward with such allegations only if they have some evidence to back it.

Foxconn withdraws from India’s semiconductor JV with Vedanta

Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group, better known as Foxconn, pulled out of its joint venture with the Vedanta Group on July 10, the firm announced in a statement. “In order to explore more diverse development opportunities, according to mutual agreement, Foxconn has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta,” the company said in a statement.

Twitter rival Threads signs up 100 million users in five days

The Threads app launched by Instagram as a rival to Twitter has signed up more than 100 million users in less than five days, data tracking websites said on Monday, smashing the record of AI tool ChatGPT for fastest-growing consumer app. While ChatGPT took two months to hit the 100 million user mark and video-sharing app TikTok took nine months, Instagram itself took two and a half years to reach that mark after its 2010 launch.

With more fuel, fail-safe measures, Chandrayaan-3 to leap towards moon on July 14

India’s third lunar mission, set for launch on July 14, is loaded with more fuel, a slew of safety measures and a bigger landing site, with ISRO saying it has opted for a “failure-based design” for the second attempt to ensure that the rover successfully lands on the moon even if some things go wrong.

Senior U.S. official Uzra Zeya meets Foreign Secretary Kwatra, MEA official travelling to Kyiv this week

Visiting U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya met Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday to discuss cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as regional issues and “civilian security” or protecting civil rights .Significantly, Ms. Zeya also met Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), External Affairs Ministry, who is expected to travel to Ukraine later this week.

Sonia Gandhi likely to attend Opposition parties’ meet in Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said on Monday that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will attend the next meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18. A meeting of leaders of all Opposition parties will be held on July 17 and 18, as already announced. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has requested Ms. Gandhi to participate in the meeting. “We have got a message that she will be participating in this meeting,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

