July 10, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Objections unheeded, Forest Bill goes to House

A Parliamentary committee, set up to examine controversial proposed amendments to the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, has endorsed the amendment Bill in its entirety. The Hindu has viewed a draft copy of the report prepared by the 31-member joint committee on the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 that is expected to be tabled in Parliament ahead of the monsoon session on July 20.

16 killed as heavy rain triggers landslips, floods in North India

At least 16 people were killed in landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rain that lashed several parts of north India over the past 24 hours (ending July 9 morning). In Jammu and Kashmir, the bodies of two soldiers who were washed away in flash floods in Poonch on July 8 were retrieved.

West Bengal panchayat polls | Repolling in 600 booths on July 10; death toll rises to 18

The death toll in the violence that marred the panchayat elections in West Bengal rose to 18 on July 9. After 12 persons died during polling on July 8, six more deaths came to light on July 9. Five were political workers while one was a police officer who suffered cardiac arrest. Three of the victims were supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress, killed in Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur and Murshidabad districts. Twowere Congress supporters in Uttar Dinajpur.

Separatists from Hurriyat, JKLF make a bid to revive, taken to police station in Srinagar: J&K Police

Scores of separatist leaders and their supporters were detained in Srinagar on Sunday in a police raid, which was aimed at “disallowing revival of the separatist Hurriyat and the J&K Liberation Front (JKLF)“. A J&K Police spokesman said it carried out a search on the basis of credible information about the meeting of some “ex-terrorists” of the JKLF and “erstwhile separatists” in a hotel in Srinagar.

West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose flies to Delhi, likely to submit report on poll violence to Amit Shah

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on July 9 flew to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the State, an official said. Mr. Bose is likely to meet Mr. Shah on July 10 morning, the official told PTI.

The Ashes 2023 | Harry Brook and Mark Wood drag England back; Australia leads 2-1 in series

A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Ashes test on July 9, dragging the hosts back into contention in the series in breathless fashion.

Uddhav slams BJP for dishonouring pre-poll agreement on CM post

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on July 9 said had the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) honoured the “decision” taken before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election on sharing of the chief ministerial post, the BJP workers would not have been required to carry “carpets” of other parties now. Mr. Thackeray began a two-day tour of the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra to engage with party workers in view of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due next year. Both the BJP and the Congress are considered strong in the region.

U.N. chief says Sudan on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” after nearly three months of fighting

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sudan was on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital, Khartoum. He warned on Saturday evening that the war between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary force is likely to destabilize the entire region, according to Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the secretary-general.

15 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

As many as 15 fishermen from Rameswaram, who were fishing near Neduntheevu, were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday, July 9, 2023. According to an official from the Department of Fisheries, the fishermen from Thangachimadam and Pamban, had sailed in two mechanised boats on Saturday. When the boats were involved in fishing near Neduntheevu, Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

General election 2024 | Ensure sizeable number of MPs from South, Nadda tells BJP leaders in Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda is reported to have directed the party presidents of the southern States to ensure that a sizeable number of MPs are elected from here in the Lok Sabha election at the regional consultative meeting held here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Both teams had already qualified for the main event that will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, but Sri Lanka will leave Zimbabwe with the trophy, having won all eight matches they played in the tournament.

