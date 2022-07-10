Morning Digest | Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down on July 13; Ukraine sacks ambassador to India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Police use water cannons to disperse demonstrators near President’s residence during a protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on July 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a major shake up, Ukraine sacks ambassador to India

Ukraine’s ambassador to India Igor Polikha was relieved of his post by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday, diplomatic sources confirmed to The Hindu. Mr. Polikha has been known as one of the most senior European diplomats with extensive experience in India’s relations with eastern Europe.

Rybakina beats Jabeur; wins Wimbledon to earn Kazakhstan first Grand Slam singles title

Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down on July 13

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled his official residence on Saturday to escape an angry mob of protesters, has agreed to step down next week, parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said. Earlier, protesters in Sri Lanka stormed the Presidential Secretariat, official and private homes of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday, in a show of striking public fury over the country’s worsening economic crisis. Late on Saturday,an angry mobset Mr. Wickremesinghe’s private residence on fire, despite military security. The PM or his family was not at the residence at the time, his office said, adding there were no known casualties so far.

Amarnath tragedy: 15 bodies retrieved, rescue operations on as 2 pulled out alive from debris

The bodies of 15 pilgrims who were caught in Friday’s flash flood near the Amarnath cave temple were recovered on Saturday, authorities involved in the rescue operations said. Over 65 stranded persons, many of them injured, were rescued, as multiple teams combed through rubble. They are shifting the survivors to safer locations from the narrow valley below the temple.

Now Lakhimpur police to seek Alt News Zubair’s custody

Hours after the Supreme Court of India granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the Sitapur case against him, Lakhimpur Kheri district police secured a production warrant for Mr. Zubair from a local court, which directed that he be produced before it on Monday (July 11).

Ahead of FATF visit, Pakistan doubles efforts to ‘trace’ Masood Azhar

As Pakistan enters the final stages of its efforts to be taken off the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘grey list’ this year, all eyes are on action against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) founder Masood Azhar, and his brother Abdul Rauf Asghar, two of the men most wanted by India for their role in many terror attacks, including the IC 814 aeroplane hijack in 1999 and Parliament attack in 2001.

Technical glitches mar UGC-NET exam at several centres

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) on Saturday was marred with technical glitches across several centres in the country, resulting either in cancellation or delays that led to walk-outs and protests.

ED files charge sheet against Amnesty India in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) against Amnesty International India Private Limited (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) and others in a money laundering case. The move comes after the Adjudicating Authority of the ED imposed penalties of ₹51.72 crore on Amnesty India International Private Limited (AIIPL) and ₹10 crore on its then chief executive officer, Aakar Patel, in connection with a show cause notice issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act in 2019.

Northern Zonal Council discusses security, water sharing

The Northern Zonal Council deliberated on the issues of internal security, road, transport, industries, water, power, cyber crime and other subjects of common interests for eight northern States and Union Territories at its 30th meeting held in Jaipur on Saturday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who heads the Council, presided over the meeting.

Adani confirms entry into telecom spectrum race; to use 5G spectrum for private network

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group on Saturday confirmed its entry into the race to acquire telecom spectrum, which it said will be used to create a private network to support its businesses from airports to power as well as data centres. “As India prepares to roll out the next generation of 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applications participating in the open bidding process,” the group said in a statement.

MGNREGS site supervisors left in the lurch in their wait for salary payments

As per the MNREGA, the wages of unskilled workers is to be paid within 15 days and if there is a delay, the Centre has to compensate them. Mates - who are the front-line supervisors of the programmes - are listed as semi-skilled workers because of the specialist nature of their job. What should have been a leg-up for them has tragically ended up being a complication. Their wages come from the “material component”, 60% of which is paid by Union government. This component is now being released erratically, caught up in bureaucratic delays and chronic fund crunch.

ED seizes ₹5.32 cr. cash from Jharkhand CM aide and other linked persons

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at about 18 locations against the political representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other persons linked to him, the search team on Saturday revealed to have seized ₹5.32 crore in cash and some incriminating documents from them.

India vs England 2nd T20I | India clinch another series win with thumping 49-run victory

Rohit Sharma’s inspirational leadership and an aggressive brand new approach saw India completely outclass England by 49 runs in the second T20 International to seal the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in Birmingham on Saturday.

Verstappen cruises from pole to win Austrian Grand Prix sprint

Max Verstappen was untroubled as he won the sprint race from pole at the Austrian Grand Prix, his effort made easier by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. scrapping each other behind him for one meager point.