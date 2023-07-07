July 07, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

U.S. ready to help in Manipur if asked, says Eric Garcetti

The violence and killings in Manipur are a matter of “human concern” and the U.S. is “ready to assist” India in dealing with the situation “if asked”, U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Thursday. Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Mr. Garcetti appreciated the multi-religious nature of Kolkata and said that the U.S. is interested in bringing more investment to the eastern and the northeastern parts of India.

Freedom of expression being misused in Canada by anti-India elements: New Delhi

Freedom of expression is being “misused” by extremists in Canada to “legitimise terrorism”, said Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi in New Delhi on July 6. He reiterated India’s call for Canada to rein in pro-Khalistan elements who have circulated posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats in Canada, U.S., and Australia ahead of an expected pro-Khalistan demonstration on July 8.

Twitter threatens to sue Meta over Threads: Report

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta Platforms over its new Threads platform, Semafor reported on July 6, citing a letter sent to the Facebook parent’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg by Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro. Meta which launched Threads on July 5 and has logged more than 30 million sign-ups, looks to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter by taking advantage of Instagram’s billions of users.

Defamation case | Gujarat High Court to deliver verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s plea on July 7

More than a month after it held a final hearing, the Gujarat High Court is set to pronounce its judgement on Friday on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay the conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he has been sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Surat.

Rain inundates coastal Karnataka, brings parts of Kerala to a halt

Almost all areas of Udupi city in Karnataka, particularly those on the banks of the Indrani rivulet (Kalsanka Thodu), were inundated in flood waters since July 6 morning even as heavy rains measuring up to 200 mm pounded the region.

As envoy says G-20 summit is key event for Russia, Putin visit now a possibility

The G20 summit in India is one of the “most important” events for Moscow, said a senior Russian diplomat, indicating the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend the summit, which would be the first time he would come face to face with western leaders since the war in Ukraine began.

State Election Commissioner responsible for corpses on the streets: West Bengal Governor

Claiming that the right to vote in the panchayat polls is in peril and that mobocracy is stifling democracy, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday accused the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha of having failed in his duty and disappointed the people of the State.

NCP’s Delhi meeting ‘expels’ Ajit Pawar, 11 others from party

Indicating that the last word is yet to be spoken on the ongoing power struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its founder Sharad Pawar asserted that he is the president of the party and that only time will tell as to who wields the majority.

Brilliant Bas de Leede scores ton takes five-for to ensure Netherlands’ entry into ICC World Cup

An inspirational Netherlands scripted an incredible come-from-behind fairytale, riding on all-rounder Bas de Leede’s individual brilliance as they beat Scotland by four wickets to join Sri Lanka as the second qualifying team for the ICC World Cup in India, starting October 5.

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

The company that operated the sub which imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, killing all five people aboard, said on July 6 it had halted all activities indefinitely. U.S.-based OceanGate said on its website that it had “suspended all exploration and commercial operations” two weeks after the tragedy, in which company CEO Stockton Rush was among the dead.

Pakistan hopes India would implement Indus Waters Treaty in ‘good faith’

Pakistan has expressed the hope that India would implement the Indus Waters Treaty in “good faith” after New Delhi on July 6 said it cannot be compelled to participate in “illegal” proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects in Kashmir.

CBI’s approver Dinesh Arora arrested by ED in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case

In a major arrest in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate on July 6 night took into its custody businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused who has been declared prosecution witness in the same case being probed by CBI.

China’s Xi says army must ‘dare to fight’ during military inspection

Chinese President Xi Jinping said July 6 the country’s military must “dare to fight”, state media reported, as he inspected forces operating in a flashpoint region near Taiwan. Mr. Xi’s visit comes during a flurry of diplomacy with the United States — Taiwan’s main security backer — with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen currently in Beijing for talks aimed at stabilising economic ties.

Pleas for restoring Internet to be heard in chambers: Manipur High Court

The Manipur High Court on Thursday directed that it will hear a batch of petitions seeking the restoration of Internet access in Manipur in chambers, just hours after the Supreme Court refrained from intervening in a separate plea challenging the Internet restrictions in the State.

