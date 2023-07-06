July 06, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST

Ajit Pawar moves Election Commission, says he was elected NCP president on June 30

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has informed the Election Commission of India that he was elected president of the Nationalist Congress Party on June 30, and has submitted a resolution and affidavits from 40 Members of Parliament and state legislators to this effect, sources in the Commission said on Wednesday. Mr. Ajit Pawar has also submitted a petition claiming the party symbol.

Fresh review petition in Manipur High Court seeks recall of order recommending ST status for Meiteis

Even as the single-judge Bench of the Manipur High Court is set to hear a review petition filed by the Meitei Tribes Union (MTU) to modify its March 27 order that recommended Scheduled Tribe status for the community, a second review petition has been filed by a tribal body seeking recall of the order.

Problem of manual scavenging eliminated, claims Union Social Justice Ministry panel

Despite noting that just 520 districts across the country had declared themselves free of manual scavenging, the Central Monitoring Committee (CMC) of the Social Justice Ministry concluded in its eighth meeting on July 5, 2023 that all unsanitary latrines had been made sanitary under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and that the problem of manual scavenging is eliminated.

Global e-commerce transactions expected to hit $8.5 trillion by 2026

Global e-commerce transaction value will rise from $6 trillion in 2022 to over $8.5 trillion in 2026, growing at a 9% CAGR, predicted FIS Global Payments Report 2023. According to the report, all regions, except Europe, saw double-digit growth in e-com transactions from 2021-2022, with the highest growth of 21% reported in the Middle East and Africa. Of the 40 markets covered in the report, 37 saw double-digit YoY growth from 2021 to 22.

Move to introduce Uniform Civil Code a bluff, linked to Hindu Rashtra: Amartya Sen

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Wednesday said that attempts to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) were a ‘bluff’. He posed a question, asking who would benefit from such an exercise. Professor Sen was speaking to journalists at his residence at Visva Bharati. He said the exercise was certainly linked to the idea of ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Cocaine found in lobby of White House West Wing, Biden briefed on investigation

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the investigation into the discovery of cocaine on the lobby floor of the White House West Wing, and thinks it is “incredibly important” for the Secret Service to determine how it got there, officials said Wednesday.

Ph.D not compulsory for teaching jobs in colleges, universities: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday relaxed the criteria for appointment of teachers in colleges and universities by reversing its own regulation making Ph.D degree mandatory for the post of assistant professors. Teachers’ organisations welcomed the decision and said they have been demanding that the UGC withdraw the 2018 regulation.

Suspected gas leak kills 24 in Johannesburg informal settlement: Local media

At least 24 people died in an informal settlement located near Johannesburg’s Boksburg suburb due to a suspected gas leak, South Africa’s state-owned broadcaster SABC reported on July 5. SABC quoted the spokesperson for the disaster and emergency management services in the Ekurhuleni municipality, William Ntladi, who said the leak came from a gas cylinder in one of the yards within the Angelo Squatter camp.

Djokovic, Swiatek win at Wimbledon as confetti-throwing protesters strike

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were in cruise control at Wimbledon on July 5, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays caused more headaches at the All England Club. Djokovic, bidding for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men’s title and 24th Grand Slam crown, defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

UK, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine take Iran to top UN court over 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet

The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine launched a case against Iran at the United Nations’ highest court Wednesday over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew.

AIMPLB rejects Law Commission’s proposal to seek views on UCC

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on July 5 “registered its objections” to the Law Commission’s decision to seek “views and ideas on Uniform Civil Code”. “Muslims in India will not be agreeable to lose their identity,” the Board reiterated, adding, “Majoritarian morality must not supersede personal laws, religious freedom and minority rights in the name of a code which remains an enigma.”

Maruti Suzuki drives in Invicto MPV, its most expensive model at ₹25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on July 5 launched premium MPV Invicto at a starting price of ₹24.8 lakh, making it the costliest car in its current portfolio. With the model, the carmaker known for its affordable mass-market cars, is looking to gain a foothold in the premium three-row multi-purpose vehicle segment while strengthening its presence in the overall MPV segment where it commands around 50% market share already.

Chhattisgarh liquor scam caused ₹2,161-crore loss to exchequer, says ED chargesheet

In its chargesheet in the alleged liquor scam case purportedly involving bureaucrats and politicians of Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed on Tuesday that the total loss to the State exchequer was to the tune of ₹2,161 crore.

UAE’s Dirham can be the third currency in India-Russia trade, says Russian economist

Dirham, the currency of the United Arab Emirates, could be considered for India-Russia trade, a leading Russian economic commentator said on Wednesday. Speaking at an interaction of Indian and Russian experts over the just concluded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtual summit, Russian academic Sergey Luzyanin, Professor at the National Research University’s Higher School of Economics, said that Russia had to settle for the Chinese Yuan while receiving payments from India for its energy exports as Moscow found the Indian Rupee to be “volatile”.

Formula One announces 24-race calendar for 2024

Formula One on July 5 announced a 24-race schedule for the 2024 season, opening with two that will be raced on Saturdays. The sport will hope for better luck next year as organisers had scheduled a record 24 races this season, but China was cancelled in April due to Covid restrictions and Emilia Romagna axed after flooding.

Open Market Sales Scheme | Union, Karnataka Food Ministers spar over restrictions on States

The national conference of Food Ministers of States and Union Territories saw an exchange of words between Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa over the restriction imposed on States to purchase foodgrains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) through the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS).

Gender and sexual minorities face restricted access to physical, natural and financial capital, finds study

A study on the economic situation and prospects of transgender communities in Karnataka has revealed that the community faced severely-restricted access to physical, natural and financial capital and a low quality of life. These conditions have worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic, the study revealed.

