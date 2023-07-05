July 05, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

Balasore train accident could have been averted by running checks: Commission of Rail Safety report

An undetected fault in the wiring in the location box near Bahanaga Bazaar Railway Station that had not been noticed by Signal and Telecom (S&T) staff in the past five years led to the deadly triple train collision in Odisha. Installed at a distance of two to five kilometres usually, a location box houses cables which control signalling functions, including points, signals and track circuits.

Maharashtra political crisis | Those who betrayed my ideology have no right to use my photo: Sharad Pawar

Sharpening his attack on his nephew Ajit Pawar and his rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, NCP president Sharad Pawar on July 4 said that those who had “betrayed” his ideology had no right to use his photograph.

India beat Kuwait 5-4 in penalty shootout to win SAFF Championships title for 9th time

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch SAFF Championships title for the ninth time here on Tuesday.

SCO calls for multipolar world order as Iran joins grouping

The formation of a “more representative” and multipolar world order is in the global interest, leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation said at a virtual Summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4. The grouping’s decision to induct Iran as its ninth and latest member was one of a number of agreements signed at the summit.

Bunkers to be removed within 10 days in Manipur

A day after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that bunkers set up in hills and valley areas will be pulled down by security forces, a defence source said that all such structures will be removed in the next ten days. The exercise will begin on July 5.

Turkey and Egypt reappoint ambassadors and end years of tensions between the regional powers

Egypt and Turkey took a further step toward restoring full diplomatic ties on Tuesday by dispatching ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in the reconciliation between the two regional powers. In a joint statement, the two countries announced the appointment of Salih Mutlu Sen as Turkish ambassador to Cairo and of Amr Elhamamy as the Egyptian ambassador to Ankara.

NATO again extends Stoltenberg’s mandate, happy with a safe pair of hands as the war drags on

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will stay in office for another year, the 31-nation military alliance decided on Tuesday. Mr. Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian Prime Minister, has been NATO’s top civilian official since 2014. His term had been due to expire last year but was extended then to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Shots fired into a crowd of hundreds after a holiday festival in Texas leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

Three people were killed and eight others injured when shots were fired into a crowd of hundreds following a festival in a Texas neighbourhood, authorities said. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighbourhood of Como happened at about 11:47 p.m. on Monday, and police said a chaotic scene followed as people tried to flee on foot and in vehicles as shots rang out.

Centre for Policy Research loses tax exemption status

The Income Tax Department has cancelled the tax exemption status of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a leading public policy research institution. The status was revoked on June 30. The office of the Delhi-based think tank was surveyed by the Income Tax Department on September 7, 2022.

Alcaraz starts his Wimbledon with a straight-set win and defending champion Rybakina beats Rogers

In only his third Wimbledon tournament, Carlos Alcaraz is already one of the main men to beat. The top-seeded Spaniard hasn’t been past the fourth round at the All England Club, but he has become the primary threat in Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-equaling eighth men’s title at the grass-court Grand Slam.

France seeks answers as Macron declares riots ‘peak’ passed

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday met with hundreds of French officials to begin exploring the “deeper reasons” for the country’s plunge into riots after the killing of a teenager at a traffic stop. The Elysee palace meeting with around 250 mayors, whose municipalities suffered damage over a week of violence, comes as the authorities reported a much calmer night across the country.

