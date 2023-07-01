July 01, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST

After high drama, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Sigh drops his resignation plan

Beleaguered Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh was stopped by his supporters from resigning on Friday, amid high drama in Imphal.

Mr. Singh was scheduled to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikye at the Raj Bhavan, barely 200 metres from his official residence, to tender his resignation at 1 p.m. The appointment was rescheduled to 3 p.m.

Multiple rings of security welcome pilgrims lining up for the Amarnath yatra in Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple rings of security have been thrown around the Amarnath shrine in Kashmir as 3,488 pilgrims arrived in the Valley on June 30, a day ahead of the 62-day long pilgrimage starting off from the twin bases of Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

France boosts police presence to quell ‘unacceptable’ riots

The French government said on Friday it would boost nationwide police deployment to 45,000 to contain riots over a teenager’s fatal shooting by an officer during a traffic stop, as authorities braced for a fourth consecutive night of protests.

Senthilbalaji issue | Stalin ‘disregards’ letter, says Governor has no power to sack Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to “disregard” the communication of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi dismissing Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers (the communication has since been kept in abeyance), Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said in Chennai on Friday, June 30, 2023. The Governor’s action was untenable in law, he said.

Brazil court votes to bar Bolsonaro from elections until 2030

A panel of judges voted Friday to render far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ineligible to run for office again after concluding that he abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the country’s electronic voting system.

The decision, once voting of all judges concludes, will forbid Bolsonaro from running until 2030, upending the 68-year-old’s political future and likely erasing any chance for him to regain power.

Delhi govt. moves SC to quash ordinance giving L-G control over services

The Delhi government on Friday urged the Supreme Court to quash an ordinance which slips control over civil servants back into the hands of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) while reducing the Chief Minister into a “minority voice” in the capital’s administration.

The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled June 30 that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

Centre invites ideas from public to curb tomato prices

The Centre on June 30 announced a ‘Tomato Grand Challenge Hackathon’ in New Delhi, requesting the public to suggest innovative ideas to reduce the tomato prices, surging over the past few weeks.

L-G, Mehbooba seek visiting CJI’s attention with opposing views on Article 370

The Centre’s decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 in 2019 took centre stage in Srinagar again on Friday, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud in the city to chair the 19th All India Meet of the Legal Services Authorities. A number of pleas against the abrogation are pending before the Supreme Court.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who addressed the legal meet, praised the Centre’s move to do away with the special constitutional position of J&K since 1947.

Apple is now the first public company to be valued at $3 trillion

Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, marking another milestone for a technology juggernaut that has reshaped society with a line-up of products that churn out eye-popping profits

Pakistan gets a lifeline from the IMF with a new $3 billion bailout to help avoid default

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to provide $3 billion to Pakistan in badly needed relief to help bail out the impoverished country’s ailing economy.

Vijay Kumar sails into semi-finals of Elorda Cup

Putting up a determined show, pugilist Vijay Kumar secured a hard-earned victory to punch his way to the semi-finals of the ongoing Elorda Cup here on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.