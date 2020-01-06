Morning Digest: JNU students and teachers beaten up, Iran abandons nuclear deal limits, and more

Scores of JNU students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were attacked and beaten up by ABVP activists inside the JNU campus on January 5 evening. Till the time of writing, masked men were inside the JNU campus, entering hostels, beating up students and smashing cars. For more updates on he same, follow the Hindu’s liveblog here: Live updates

Days after unrest in the campus over the contentious citizenship law, protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) late on Sunday night against violence at the JNU. In a statement, the AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence.

Iran said on Sunday it would no longer abide by any of the limits of its unraveling 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, abandoning the accord’s key provisions that block Tehran from having enough material to build an atomic weapon.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his counterparts in Iran, Oman, the United States and the United Arab Emirates regarding the escalating tension in the Gulf. The exchanges were a part of the international consultations among various stakeholders that began soon after Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani was killed in an American drone attack in Baghdad.

The government needs to be the “launch customer” to make Saras Mk2 commercially viable, the National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL), which has developed the first indigenous light transport aircraft, told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology.

Host Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globes with a no-holds-barred monologue Sunday, startling A-listers with his signature cutting one-liners at the champagne-soaked gala, which kicks off Hollywood's award season.

India’s world-class facility for training astronauts will come up not in the space headquarters in Bengaluru, nor in any glitzy metropolis. It will be established in three years at Challakere, a shrubby, arid oilseeds town on the Bengaluru-Pune NH4 in Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

The Army is likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a month for the procurement of over 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles, which are to be manufactured locally by an India-Russia joint venture (JV), a Defence source said.

The Bihar government on December 18 issued the notification to begin the first phase of the National Population Register (NPR) exercise from May 15 to June 28, much before Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced it on Saturday.

In a first of its kind exercise, the BJP has been holding a series of meetings with 11 groups of stakeholders, on the expectations from, and the suggestions for, the Union budget. Suggestions that have been conveyed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be released as a background paper after the last of the meetings is wound up on January 14.

The opening match of the India-Sri Lanka three-match T20I series at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, was abandoned on Sunday without a ball being bowled due to wet patches on the pitch. The much-anticipated contest, the first match in a T20 World Cup year, had a bizarre end as rain water seeped through the covers and on to the wicket.