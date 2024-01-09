January 09, 2024 06:54 am | Updated 06:55 am IST

Grant of remission a ‘classic case’ of using SC to violate law: verdict

The Supreme Court on January 8 said the grant of remission to 11 men serving life sentence in the Bilkis Bano case was a “classic case” of using a Supreme Court order to violate the law.

T.N. receives investment proposals worth ₹6.64 lakh crore during investors’ meet

Tamil Nadu attracted an impressive investment commitment to the tune of over ₹6.64 lakh crore through 631 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that would generate nearly 27 lakh jobs across sectors at the conclusion of the first Global Investors Meet (GIM 2024) conducted by the DMK government at Chennai Trade Centre on January 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties hail Supreme Court verdict against premature release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists

Opposition parties across the political spectrum on Monday hailed the Supreme Court order that quashed the Gujarat government’s remission of sentence and premature release of the 11 rapists in the Bilkis Bano case, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claiming that the verdict exposed the “misdeeds” of the Home Ministry and the Gujarat government.

Franz Beckenbauer, World Cup winning player and coach, dies at 78

Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach and became one of Germany’s most beloved personalities with his easygoing charm, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday. He was 78.

DGP conference tables implementation of criminal laws, security of data

Concerns around various facets of the implementation of the three criminal laws, particularly storage and security of data, were discussed threadbare at the annual Director General of Police (DGP) Conference that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur last week.

Centre asks to study delisting Kukis, Zomis from ST list

The Manipur government has been asked by the Centre to examine a representation seeking deletion of the “Nomadic Chin-Kuki” from the list of Scheduled Tribes in Manipur. The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry said that a representation seeking delisting was made by Maheshwar Thounaojam, National Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), who is based in Imphal.

GIFT City set to host 10th Gujarat global investment summit

Gujarat is all set to host the 10th edition of its flagship event Vibrant Gujarat Global Investment Summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of several heads of States, policymakers, diplomats, top industrialists and business executives, on January 10 in Gandhinagar.

U.S.’s first moon landing attempt in 50 years in jeopardy because of engine problem

The first U.S. moon landing in more than 50 years was in jeopardy Monday after a private company’s newly launched spacecraft developed engine trouble. Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology raced to orient its lander toward the sun so the solar panel could collect sunlight, as battery power dwindled.

U.S. designates China, Pakistan and North Korea as ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ for severe violations of religious freedom

The U.S. has designated China, North Korea and Pakistan as “Countries of Particular Concern” for engaging in and tolerating “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.” Announcing the Religious Freedom Designations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that advancing the freedom of religion or belief has been a core objective of U.S. foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.

French PM Borne resigns following political turmoil over immigration

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned Monday following recent political turmoil over a new immigration law, paving the way for President Emmanuel Macron to seek fresh momentum by appointing a new government in coming days. The shakeup was widely seen as an attempt by the 46-year-old centrist Mr. Macron to head off a looming lame-duck status. Mr. Macron’s term is to end in 2027, and he won’t be able to run again for president in line with the French Constitution.

PM Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on election victory in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up Sheikh Hasina, who was re-elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and congratulated her on her victory in the January 7 election. “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the parliamentary elections...we are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh,” Mr. Modi announced on social media platform X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.