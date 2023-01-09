Morning Digest | Joshimath residents blame NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad power project for damage, pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil’s top government offices, and more

January 09, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST

Joshimath residents demand proactive resettlement steps by government

Residents of Joshimath, the Himalayan pilgrim town that appears to be sinking, are blaming major power and road infrastructure projects for their plight and are demanding that the government resettle and give new homes for all those who have lost their properties in the town where they had invested their life savings. The members of the National Disaster Management Authority are set to visit the town on Monday to assess the situation and advise the State government.

Centres of faith abroad are a matter of pride, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

ncreasing number of “centres of faith” abroad are a “matter of pride,” said External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Sunday. Addressing the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 which is the first event of the 17 th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Mr. Jaishankar said the young members of the Indian diaspora can learn values and traditions from such institutions to stay connected to their Indian roots.

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress in capital

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border

President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.

Supreme Court stay on HC order on U.P. civic polls deviates from its earlier judgment

The Supreme Court stay of a direction of the Allahabad High Court to immediately notify local body polls in Uttar Pradesh in the general/open category without reserving seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) is a deviation from its own May 10, 2022 judgment concerning local body elections in Madhya Pradesh.

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law

Nearly seven months after putting on hold the law on sedition, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the colonial-era penal law on Wednesday when the Centre is likely to apprise it of the developments, if any, made while re-examining the provision.

Ludhiana court blast case: NIA names five accused, including Pakistan-based “smuggler”, in chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the chargesheet filed in connection with the Ludhiana court complex blast in December 2021, has identified the Pakistan-based smuggler, through whose network the improvised explosive device (IED) had allegedly been brought into the country.

‘Pranab was a consensus maker who took the nation forward’

Former President, the late Pranab Mukherjee was a “consensus maker” and a “trouble-shooter” who could handle contradictions to take the nation forward, a group of his former colleagues and political compatriots observed on Sunday.

Cast away in the Salomon Islands, 14 Indian fishermen survive on coconuts

The fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, whose boat lost its gearbox and anchor, were stranded on a deserted atoll in the British Indian Ocean Territory for 15 days until they were rescued by a passing U.K. vessel.

After DDA’s eviction notice, Mehrauli JJ dwellers in the line of fire

In the jam-packed neighbourhood of south Delhi, the jhuggi jhopri (JJ), or slum, dwellers of Mehrauli Archaeological Park stare at an uncertain future after hundreds of them were served eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on December 12, 2022. The residents have been asked to vacate their homes, built on the government land.

Following doctor protest, NMC may reconsider NEET-PG cut off date of internship

After doctors wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare appealing for the extension of the cut-off date to finish MBBS internships, beyond March 31, the National Medical Commission is actively considering the matter.

BJP demands apology from Bihar CM for “sexist” remark on population control

The BJP has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for saying that “men are careless and do not take responsibility about population control in the State, while women remain uneducated”, terming it a “sexist” remark which has tarnished the image of the State and the dignity of the CM’s post. The BJP demanded an “apology” from Mr. Kumar.

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools extended till January 15 in the wake of cold wave

Winter vacation in Delhi’s private schools have been extended till January 15 in the wake of a cold wave in the national capital, a circular from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education said.

Thousands return home as China opens borders after three years

Thousands of Chinese travellers on January 8 returned home for family reunions – some delayed by as long as three years – as China finally opened its borders and dismantled the last remnant of its “zero-COVID” regime.

Cancel Sri Lanka’s debt, global scholars tell creditors

Sri Lanka’s recovery from last year’s devastating economic crisis will need its creditors to “share the burden” of debt restructuring, leading global economists have said, calling all lenders to cancel the debt of the cash-strapped island nation.

I-League: Gokulam Kerala’s Spanish gambit pays off

Gokulam Kerala’s desperate measures seem to be working. The management, which replaced its coach and two key players midway through the I-League, must be happy with the team’s 1-0 victory against Churchill Brothers.

Manchester City routs Chelsea in FA Cup, 4th-tier Stevenage ousts Villa

Different competition, same outcome. Manchester City beat Chelsea for the second time in less than three days, on this occasion in the FA Cup. And this time it was a 4-0 thrashing, without even needing Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.