January 08, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina wins 4th straight term as her party secures two-thirds majority in polls

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday secured a record fourth straight term as her Awami League party won two-thirds of the seats in the general elections marred by sporadic violence and a boycott by the main opposition BNP and its allies.

No local body representatives in J&K from January 9; no Assembly since 2018

The people of Jammu and Kashmir, who have not had any Assembly representation since 2018, will cease to have any electoral representation at the grassroots level as well from January 9. The five-year term of almost 30,000 local representatives is set to expire on that date, and there is no clarity on when the next election for municipal bodies and panchayats will be held, as the Union government has decided to first conduct a delimitation exercise.

Congress begins seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc constituents; announces observers for 539 LS seats

On a day when senior leaders started seat-sharing talks in some States with partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress on January 7 announced names of observers for 539 Lok Sabha seats across the country.

SC to pronounce verdict on the premature release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case today

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice B.V. Nagarathna is scheduled on January 8 to pronounce its judgment on petitions challenging Gujarat government’s decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life for the gang rape of Bilks Bano and murder of her family during the 2002 riots.

Two crucial judgments saw SC take the government at its word on setting things right

Two recent judgments in crucial cases have seen the Supreme Court bank on the government’s assurances to set things on track. The first came from a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, which decided to rest easy on the back of an assurance given by the Solicitor General, representing the Union government, that Statehood will soon be restored to Jammu and Kashmir. In the second judgment, a three-judge Bench also led by the CJI took the word of the Solicitor General, this time representing the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), that its investigations against the Adani group will be completed expeditiously.

India, Saudi Arabia ink Haj agreement with over 1.75 lakh pilgrim quota for 2024

India and Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a bilateral agreement under which New Delhi has been allocated a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for the annual Haj pilgrimage in 2024. Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan in Jeddah.

T.N. Global Investors Meet kicks off with vision report for $1 trillion economy; slew of MOUs signed

The Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 hosted by the DMK government got off to a blistering start at the Chennai Trade Centre on Sunday with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling a blueprint for making the State a $1 trillion economy by 2030. The government also released its Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy, 2024, on a day when a slew of memoranda of understandings (MOUs) entailing mega investments were signed.

Use social media influencers to disseminate info, PM tells police chiefs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the top police officers of the country to explore whether social media influencers can be engaged to disseminate information in public interest, according to a senior government official. While addressing the three-day annual Director General of Police (DGP) conference in Jaipur, he also called for the training of police officials in handling cyber-related crimes and the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence.

Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month

The Israeli military signalled that it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it has completed dismantling Hamas’ military infrastructure there, as the war against the militant group entered its fourth month on January 7.

Rohit Sharma to lead India’s T20I side against Afghanistan

Star opener Rohit Sharma and batter Virat Kohli returned to India’s T20I squad against Afghanistan as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday revealed a 16-player roster for three-match T20I series, starting on January 11.

