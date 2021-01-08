Morning Digest: Facebook bans Donald Trump 'indefinitely', main accused in Budaun gang-rape case arrested, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said President Donald Trump's administration found the siege of the U.S. Capitol “appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way”. But while Ms. McEnany's statement to the press January 7 broke the White House's silence a day after the violence, Mr. Trump himself remained quiet.

Facebook banned President Donald Trump from the platform "indefinitely" due to his efforts to incite violence at the U.S. Capitol, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said on January 7.

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S. Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.

In a late-night crackdown on January 7, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a priest who is the main accused in the alleged gang rape of an anganwadi worker at Budaun.

JEE-Advanced 2021, the entrance test for the elite Indian Institutes of Technology, will be held on July 3, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on January 7. IIT Kharagpur will conduct the examination this year.

The government’s three top committees on nutrition responsible for providing policy directions, monitoring the implementation of various schemes and reviewing the nutritional status of various States and Union Territories have failed to meet even once since the COVID-19 pandemic, while they are required to meet every quarter, despite global warnings of rising levels of hunger, malnutrition and child mortality.

The Supreme Court on January 7 asked the Centre and the Election Commission of India to respond to a plea to debar legislators, disqualified under the Tenth Schedule, from contesting byelections during the rest of the tenure of the House.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob while Congress was ratifying Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential race, did not occur out of the blue.

More than a month after booking Haridwar-based Muslim labourer under the new ordinance for allegedly trying to coerce and allure a married Hindu woman from Muzaffarnagar to convert, the Uttar Pradesh government has told the Allahabad High Court that it found no evidence of unlawful conversion against him and has dropped the charges.

Elon Musk, the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, U.S. media reported.

The BCCI on January 7 wrote to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in hard quarantine protocol of Brisbane for the fourth Test to go ahead, reminding the host board that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon at the beginning of the tour.