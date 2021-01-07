Morning Digest: US Congress reconvenes to certify Biden win after mobs invade Capitol; Centre objects to T.N.’s move to allow full occupancy in cinemas, and more

U.S. Capitol breach live updates | US Congress reconvenes to certify Biden win after mobs invade Capitol
Pro-Trump protestors breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, violently clashing with law enforcement as lawmakers were gathered inside to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.
Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.
Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his Senate runoff election
Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats — and with them, the U.S. Senate majority — as final votes were counted Wednesday, serving President Donald Trump a stunning defeat in his last days in office while dramatically improving the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.
Coronavirus | Home Ministry objects to T.N. allowing full occupancy in cinemas
Disapproving of the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow cinemas to function with full seat occupancy, the Union Home Ministry has asked the State not to dilute the Centre’s COVID-19 guidelines in this regard.
Using God’s name to sell articles illegal, rules Bombay High Court
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has declared that advertisement of any article using the name of any God and claiming that it has supernatural qualities, is “illegal” and falls under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.
Bird flu | 12 epicentres in four States report avian flu cases
Avian flu has been reported at 12 epicentres in four States — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. Directions have been given to enforce culling in sick birds as per the government’s 2015 National Avian Influenza Plan, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry on Wednesday.
Republicans raise first objection in Congress to Biden win
Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to Joe Biden’s Presidential Election win on Wednesday, objecting to State results from Arizona as they took up Donald Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.
‘No third-party meddling’: Chinese envoy responds to U.S. Ambassador on LAC
A day after the United States Ambassador said India and the U.S. are cooperating against Chinese “aggressive activity” at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s Ambassador responded accusing the United States of ‘meddling’ in the India-China standoff.
Coronavirus | Home Ministry objects to T.N. allowing full occupancy in cinemas
Disapproving of the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow cinemas to function with full seat occupancy, the Union Home Ministry has asked the State not to dilute the Centre’s COVID-19 guidelines in this regard.
Gang-raped Anganwadi worker dies in U.P.’s Budaun; priest among three booked
A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker died after she was gang-raped, allegedly by a priest and his two aides, in a village in Ughaiti area of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, on the night of January 3. However, an FIR was registered only on January 5 after a post-mortem confirmed severe injuries to her private parts.
In pictures: U.S. Capitol locked down after Trump supporters clash with police
The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and Police.
Australia vs India: Claire Polosak set to become first female match official in men's Test match
Australia's Claire Polosak is set to become the first female match official in a men's Test match when she takes up the fourth umpire's role in the third Test between India and Australia starting here from Thursday.