Morning Digest: US Congress reconvenes to certify Biden win after mobs invade Capitol; Centre objects to T.N.’s move to allow full occupancy in cinemas, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Pro-Trump protestors breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, violently clashing with law enforcement as lawmakers were gathered inside to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.

Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.

Democrats won both Georgia Senate seats — and with them, the U.S. Senate majority — as final votes were counted Wednesday, serving President Donald Trump a stunning defeat in his last days in office while dramatically improving the fate of President-elect Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.

Disapproving of the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow cinemas to function with full seat occupancy, the Union Home Ministry has asked the State not to dilute the Centre’s COVID-19 guidelines in this regard.

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has declared that advertisement of any article using the name of any God and claiming that it has supernatural qualities, is “illegal” and falls under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

Avian flu has been reported at 12 epicentres in four States — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala. Directions have been given to enforce culling in sick birds as per the government’s 2015 National Avian Influenza Plan, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry on Wednesday.

Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to Joe Biden’s Presidential Election win on Wednesday, objecting to State results from Arizona as they took up Donald Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.

A day after the United States Ambassador said India and the U.S. are cooperating against Chinese “aggressive activity” at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China’s Ambassador responded accusing the United States of ‘meddling’ in the India-China standoff.

Disapproving of the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow cinemas to function with full seat occupancy, the Union Home Ministry has asked the State not to dilute the Centre’s COVID-19 guidelines in this regard.

A 50-year-old Anganwadi worker died after she was gang-raped, allegedly by a priest and his two aides, in a village in Ughaiti area of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, on the night of January 3. However, an FIR was registered only on January 5 after a post-mortem confirmed severe injuries to her private parts.

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and Police.

Australia's Claire Polosak is set to become the first female match official in a men's Test match when she takes up the fourth umpire's role in the third Test between India and Australia starting here from Thursday.