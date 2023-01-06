Morning Digest | Decennial census exercise postponed till September; Centre declares The Resistance Front a terrorist organisation, and more

January 06, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

Decennial census exercise postponed till September

The decennial census exercise has been postponed till September, at least, as the government informed States that the date of freezing of administrative boundaries has been extended till June 30.

Centre declares The Resistance Front a terrorist organisation

The Home Ministry has declared The Resistance Front (TRF), a front of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A gazette notification said the TRF came into existence in 2019 as a proxy outfit of the LeT, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted Afghanistan on Thursday and strong tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas. There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property.

Putin orders Orthodox Christmas ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6, 7: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 5 ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries, according to the Kremlin. This is the first time Russia introduced a full ceasefire in Ukraine since the launch of the offensive in February 2022.

Ram Temple to be ready for inauguration on January 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Tripura on Thursday, where he also launched the BJP’s campaign for the forthcoming State Assembly polls with Chief Minister Manik Saha at the helm, announced that the Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be ready for inauguration on January 1, 2024.

Joshimath sinking: Administration stops Auli ropeway, construction work of Helang bypass and NTPC hydropower project

With residents of the Joshimath town reporting an increase in landslides and hundreds of houses at the hill town in Uttarakhand developing cracks, the district administration has issued orders to stop work on the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project and all other construction activity in the area, including the Helang bypass road. The operation of Auli ropeway, one of Asia’s longest ropeways, was also stopped.

India, France hold 36th round of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday held the 36th round of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Bonne.

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai’s comments on Yogi Adityanath’s saffron clothes draws flak

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader and former MP, Hussain Dalwai, has made a controversial statement against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over his 'saffron outfit', saying that the latter should wear modern clothes. "Don't talk about religion every day, do not wear saffron clothes, and become a little modern. Embrace modern ideas," Mr. Dalwai said.

Following protests, Centre withdraws permission for tourism at Parasnath Hills

The Union Environment Ministry on Thursday withdrew permission for tourism and eco-tourism activities in the vicinity of the Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary, Jharkhand. This followed a meeting of Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav with members of the Jain community here.

India showing way for the world with its dominance in digital public goods: Nadella

India is showing the way for the entire world with its dominance in digital public goods, said Microsoft, Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in Bengaluru on Thursday. All of India’s programmes (yojanas) and the India Stack have evolved and created a virtuous circle that was unlike anything else in the world, he said while addressing a large audience of tech leaders, developers and startup entrepreneurs at Microsoft’s Future Ready Summit in the city.

BJP adopts regional- and community-specific approach as Nadda visits central Karnataka

The BJP seems to be adopting a regional-specific approach in building a tempo for the Assembly election preparations, as its national president J.P. Nadda arrived in the State on Thursday on a two-day visit to the central Karnataka region, close on the heels of party’s key strategist Amit Shah sounding the poll bugle from the Old Mysore region.

Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs in 2nd T20I to level series

Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1, here on Thursday, Put into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56 not out) and Kusal Mendis (53) scored sizzling fifties to power Sri Lanka to an imposing 206 for 6.

Sony and Honda unveils their new EV car

Sony and Honda unveiled their new EV car, Afeela, at the CES tech show on Wednesday. The duo will jointly produce the vehicles.

Bengaluru-Chennai expressway travel time to shrink to 2.15 hours, says Gadkari

After conducting an aerial inspection of under construction Bengaluru-Chennai expressway in Hoskote, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways told the reporters that once complete, the motorists will be able to travel between two cities in 2.15 hours. The expressway is designed to drive vehicles at a speed of 120 kmph. After doing the aerial inspection, the helicopter on which the minister was travelling landed on the helipad built on the under construction expressway.