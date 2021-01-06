Morning Digest: States on alert as fear of bird flu grows; NIA chargesheets 20 in Kerala gold smuggling case, and more

U.S., India have “close cooperation” on LAC action by China: Kenneth Juster
The U.S. has cooperated with India to counter ‘aggressive’ Chinese actions at the Line of Actual Control, confirmed its Ambassador Kenneth Juster, saying it was for the Indian government to give details of the nature of military cooperation during the ongoing eight-month standoff between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army.
Global and India output set to expand in 2021-2022, says World Bank
Global economic output is projected to grow by 4% in 2021 assuming widespread roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine throughout the year, as per the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report released on Tuesday.
Several States on alert as fear of bird flu grows
Culling of chickens and ducks began in parts of Kerala on Tuesday to contain the spread of avian influenza, or H5N8, as 2,000 migratory birds were found dead in Himachal Pradesh, and several hundred birds in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
NIA charge sheet against 20 in gold smuggling case
Leaving out Sandeep Nair from the list of accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted the charge sheet before the NIA Special Court, Kochi. The charge sheet lists 20 persons, including P.S. Sarith, Swapna Suresh, K.T. Ramees, and 17 others as accused. Sandeep may have turned approver in the case.
Rajasthan schools, colleges to reopen from January 18
Schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres and government training institutes in Rajasthan will reopen from January 18 after a gap of more than nine months. The schools will run classes for IX to XII standards, while the students of final year degree courses will attend the classes in colleges.
Pune command centre to track vaccine movement across 41 key locations
A command and control centre set up at the Centre’s aviation cargo wing, AAICLAS, will monitor the movement of COVID-19 vaccines across a network of 41 airports, with Pune — where vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India is located — as the hub.
Central Vista project | Government entitled to commit errors, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to treat the Central Vista project as a unique one requiring greater or “heightened” judicial review.
Alibaba to stop online music streaming service amid probe
China’s e-commerce giant, the Alibaba Group, on Tuesday announced it will close a popular music streaming platform, Xiami Music. The announcement comes amid continuing investigations into the group and questions surrounding the future of its founder, Jack Ma.
Boris Johnson cancels Republic Day visit to India over COVID-19 crisis in U.K.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned India visit for the last week of January when he was to be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day festivities.
No charges against Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake
A Wisconsin prosecutor announced on Tuesday that he will not file criminal charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in the back in Kenosha last summer, leaving him paralyzed and setting off sometimes violent protests in the city.
Manchester City great Colin Bell dies aged 74
Former Manchester City and England midfielder Colin Bell has died aged 74 following a short illness, the club announced Tuesday.