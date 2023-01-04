Morning Digest | U.K.’s King Charles III holds rare phone conversation with PM Modi; NIA team visits attack site in Rajouri, and more

January 04, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

King Charles III holds rare phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi

In a rare gesture, King Charles III of the United Kingdom on January 3, 2023 held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed India’s G-20 Presidency and “digital public goods”. Mr. Modi and King Charles III, who is expected to be coronated on May 6, also focused on the Commonwealth of Nations and ways to strengthen it further.

NIA team visits attack site in Rajouri; victims cremated in Dangri

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 3 visited the attack site at Rajouri, where militants killed six civilians in twin attacks recently. The NIA team inspected the three houses where at least two attackers barged in and targeted civilians, who belonged to a particular faith, by opening indiscriminate fire. The site where the explosion took place on January 2 morning was also searched for traces of explosives.

Delhi hit-and-run case: Police trace victim’s companion

Two days after a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death for over 12 kilometres in outer Delhi area on Sunday, the police have traced a friend, named Nidhi, who had been with her at the time of the accident but fled soon after.

Members of high-powered committee on Ladakh say MHA order is vague, avoids mention of Sixth Schedule

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted a high-powered committee to “ensure protection of land and employment” for the people of Ladakh, at least two members of the committee told The Hindu that the notification is vague and does not address their demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

What will become of traditional fishermen if purse seine nets take all their catch, SC asks Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre what would happen to the small and traditional fishermen in the State of Tamil Nadu if “affluent” purse seine fishermen on mechanised boats are allowed to operate beyond the 12 nautical mile territorial waters and end up catching hundreds of tonnes of fish.

China warns of measures against ‘unacceptable’ travel restrictions

The Chinese government said on January 3, 2023 it would take “corresponding measures” based on “reciprocity” as it slammed what it called “unacceptable” travel restrictions imposed recently by many countries on travellers from China.

You can now change address on Aadhaar card with head of family’s approval

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced on January 3, 2023 that residents would once again be able to change their address on Aadhaar card by having the “head of family” endorse their request.

Mismatch between Home Ministry’s report on J&K investments and its statement in Lok Sabha

The Union Home Ministry on January 3, 2023 said Jammu and Kashmir received investments worth ₹56,000 crore in the past three year under the Narendra Modi government in comparison to just ₹15,000 crore worth of investments “under the rule of three families” in 70 years.

India beat Sri Lanka by 2 runs in T20 series opener

Shivam Mavi made a dream debut with a relentless display of fast-bowling as his four-wicket haul made the difference in India’s narrow two-run win over a spirited Sri Lanka in the first T20I here on Tuesday.

Students of Bargur Hills in Erode district trek 8 km to school every day, due to lack of government transport

In the absence of transport facilities, 110 students of eight tribal hamlets in the Bargur Hills of Erode district are being forced to cover 8 km on foot every day, to reach the Government Higher Secondary School at Oosur.

Girl’s stabbing: Bengaluru Police book management of Presidency University for negligence

The Rajanakunte police booked the management of Presidency University for negligence following the stabbing of Laya Smitha, 19, on the corridor of the university on Monday. The accused, Pawan Kalyan, 21, a BCA student of another college, ventured into the college and called her out of the classroom to talk and stabbed her repeatedly, killing her on the spot, said the police.

Sourav Ganguly to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed.