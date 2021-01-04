Morning Digest: COVID-19 vaccination rollout expected in near future, Government ropes in I-T department to crack down on GST fraud, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India should be able to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme in the “near future” as its preparation is ready and robust, NITI Aayog member (health) V.K. Paul said in an exclusive interview with The Hindu, adding that at least 12 countries have specified their interest in India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Private healthcare providers say they are keen on offering COVID-19 vaccination, with the Union government stating that its priority now is to vaccinate the most vulnerable groups immediately.

Several experts have raised concern over the “hasty approval” granted to the COVID-19 vaccines despite the lack of adequate efficacy data.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that statements by COVID-19 vaccine sceptics among Opposition leaders were playing into the hands of vested interests and demonstrated that the Opposition refused to be proud of “anything Indian”.

Tightening the noose around fraudsters rigging the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the government has roped in the Income tax department to tap illicit incomes as part of a crackdown against 7,000 fraud companies, identified using data analytics tools, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told The Hindu.

U.S. President Donald Trump pressured Georgia's top election official to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn his defeat in the State, according to audio of a Saturday phone call obtained by the Washington Post, in Mr. Trump's latest effort to push unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Around 600 farmers from Rajasthan tried to break through the barricades in Haryana’s Rewari on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Sunday to march towards Delhi.

Deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma on Sunday expressed concern over the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine by “dispensing” with mandatory protocols and verification of data.

The pastor of an East Texas church was shot dead and one person injured on Sunday morning by a man who was hiding in the church after a pursuit, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

Barcelona won 1-0 at bottom side Huesca on Sunday as Lionel Messi became the first foreigner to make 500 appearances in Spain's La Liga, while a late Luis Suarez goal secured leaders Atletico Madrid victory against Alaves.