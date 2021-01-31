Morning digest: Farmer union leaders blame BJP for attacks on protesters at Delhi; China still ‘largest source of critical items’ for India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Farm unions say they are open to resuming talks on the three farm laws, but accuse the government of offering dialogue on the one hand while harassing farmers on the other, by cutting off mobile Internet, threatening eviction and turning a blind eye to violence from locals.

The BJP on Saturday came under sharp criticism from farmer outfits and political parties, a day after violence broke out at Delhi’s Singhu border during a protest reportedly by ‘locals’ seeking to evict agitating farmers from the protest site. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws for over two months at different sites on Delhi’s borders.

China still remains the largest source of critical imports for India, from mobile phone components to pharmaceutical ingredients, and India is working on a multi-pronged strategy to reduce this reliance, which is a bigger concern than the imbalance in trade.

Approximately one in 15 individuals aged 10 years or older in India is likely to have gone through a SARS-CoV-2 infection by August 18, 2020, according to the findings of a survey published in the Lancet Global Health.

The letter found at the site of Israeli embassy blast mentions two organisations, leaving investigators puzzled, sources said on Saturday.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Saturday officially announced that the party would fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu with the ruling AIADMK.

The Democratic push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour has emerged as an early flashpoint in the fight for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, testing President Joe Biden's ability to bridge Washington's partisan divides as he pursues his first major legislative victory.

The ordinance on unlawful religious conversions, promulgated by the Uttar Pradesh government last year, has not been sent to the Centre for examination, according to a reply from the Union Home Ministry to a query under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

A team of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) workers was on Friday caught on video trying to dump homeless elders by the side of a highway. The video reportedly shot by a few locals and widely shared online shows two IMC workers trying to move a man and a frail, elderly woman wrapped in filthy rags into a Corporation vehicle after opposition from villagers in Kshipra on the outskirts of Indore City.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday alleged that Father Stan Swamy, accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, was actually accomplishing the agenda of Communist Party of India (Maoist) under the pretence of voicing concerns of the tribal community. It said that his bail plea must be rejected.

Alastair Cook's team of 2012 remains “one of the best England sides” and although the batch of 2021 under Joe Root is getting there, it is still at a different stage of its journey, feels star batsman Jos Buttler.

Tamil Nadu has been the form team in white-ball cricket over the last two years under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik. On Sunday, it will be a third straight limited-over final appearance for the side when it plays Baroda for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.