Morning Digest | Hemant Soren ‘untraced’ as ED team visits house over land fraud case; one out of every 10 U.S. visa seekers in the world is Indian, says U.S. Embassy, and more

January 30, 2024 06:18 am | Updated 06:19 am IST

Seat arithmetic among NDA allies in Bihar needs a relook post JD(U) entry

The Janata Dal (United)’s re-entry into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar changes the equations in the BJP-led front with smaller parties like Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) expected to get fewer seats out of the total 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the upcoming general election.

Hemant Soren ‘untraced’ as ED team visits house over land fraud case

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials visited the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday for questioning him in connection with a land fraud case. While the ED team, which camped at the house for more than over 12 hours, said the CM could not be located, Mr. Soren sent a letter to the agency saying it is “motivated by political agenda”.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Bihar; Rahul Gandhi slams PM, silent on Nitish Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 29 reached Bihar, where he addressed a rally in Kishanganj district. During his speech, he slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a caste-based census across the country, but failed to speak about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s shift to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

One out of every 10 U.S. visa seekers in the world is Indian: U.S. Embassy

Indians represent one out of every 10 U.S. visa seekers in the world, the U.S. Embassy said in New Delhi on January 29. A press note from the U.S. mission informed that the U.S. consular team in India processed a “record-smashing 1.4 million U.S. visas” during 2023.

Foreign Secretary visits Bhutan amidst a number of moves by the government in the neighbourhood

Close on the heels of the appointment or “Dakyen” ceremony for Bhutan’s new Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his Cabinet members on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra arrived in Thimphu for a three-day visit.

‘Beating Retreat’ marks culmination of R-Day celebrations

As sun began to set, the Raisina Hills echoed with enthralling Indian tunes played by the military and paramilitary bands on Monday as India celebrated ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony in the heart of national capital.

Congress alleges withdrawn draft UGC guidelines was “conspiracy” to end reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs

The Congress on January 29 demanded the resignation of University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar over the now withdrawn draft guidelines for de-reservation of posts in higher education for scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (STs) and other backward classes (OBCs). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), called it a conspiracy to end reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Maratha quota stir: As Jarange-Patil clashes with Bhujbal, Fadnavis promises no injustice to OBCs

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on January 29 said that the BJP would not let any injustice befall the other backward classes (OBC) as long as it remained in power in Maharashtra.

Supreme Court dismisses Andhra Pradesh government’s appeal against bail to Chandrababu Naidu

The Supreme Court on January 29 refused to intervene in the Andhra Pradesh High Court decision to grant bail to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

Finance Ministry says economy likely to grow closer to 7% in 2024-25

Ahead of the Interim Union Budget, the Finance Ministry in a report on January 29 pegged India’s real GDP growth at closer to 7% in 2024-25 with ‘considerable scope’ to outpace 7% by 2030, adding that the economy will hit $5 trillion in the next three years, making it the third largest in the world.

Shun practice of mentioning caste or religion of litigants in cases: SC

The practice of mentioning the caste or religion of litigants in court cases must be shunned, the Supreme Court has said while directing its registry and all other courts to stop it immediately.

Deeply anguished by murder of student from Haryana, says Indian mission in Atlanta

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta on January 29 expressed deep anguish over the “brutal and heinous” murder of an Indian citizen in Georgia, U.S.A, last week. Vivek Saini, a student from Haryana, was hammered to death by a white man in an incident that was recorded in close-circuit TV cameras.

