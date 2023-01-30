January 30, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

Hindenburg report an ‘attack on India and its independent institutions’, says Adani Group

Ahmedabad-based Adani Group on Sunday night issued a detailed rebuttal to the allegations of “stock manipulation and accounting malpractices” levelled by U.S.- based short seller Hindenburg Research, dismissing all allegations and calling the Hindenburg report as an “attack on India and its independent institutions”.

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das shot dead by former security officer

The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das was shot dead by an assistant sub inspector of police in western Odisha town of Brajarajnagar on January 29. The shooter was identified as Gopal Das, who was posted in the Gandhi Chowk police outpost of Brajarajnagar. He had earlier served the Minister in the capacity of his personal security officer.

India win inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup with thumping win over England

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women’s cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

Spread the word on schemes for marginalised, middle class, Modi tells Ministers

Days before the presentation of the Union budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ministers in his government to reach out to all sections of society, especially the marginalised and the middle class, with details of the government’s schemes that are for their benefit.

Amid rain, Beating Retreat ceremony held with mesmerising tunes

With rain drops falling and foot-tapping music playing on the ground, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held on Sunday at Vijay Chowk opposite the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, marking an end to the four-day Republic Day celebrations.

PM Modi made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to hoist tiranga at Lal Chowk: BJP

The BJP on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "uncalled for and unwarranted" attack on the government and the RSS, and asked him to acknowledge that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led dispensation had created the conditions that allowed him to unfurl the national flag in Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

Student enrolments went up by 7.5% in 2020-21, shows Education Ministry data on higher education

The Union Ministry of Education on Sunday released data from the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE), 2020-2021, which showed a 7.5% increase in student enrolments across the country compared to 2019-20, with total student enrolments reaching 4.13 crore.

Peaceful Jammu sees heightened terror activity since reading down of Article 370

Security agencies have foiled 92% of terror attacks in the Jammu division in the past three years, an indication of the heightened militant activity in the region after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370 of the Constitution was read down on August 5, 2019.

India has done well last year but lags many other nations, says former Chief Economic Adviser Kaushik Basu

The erosion of India’s institutions is a worry and India’s leaders should tackle this problem on an urgent basis, said Kaushik Basu, a professor of economics at Cornell University.

U.K. PM Sunak sacks party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs

ritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired the Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi from the government on Sunday after an investigation found he had been insufficiently open about a tax probe that he settled while he was Finance Minister.

Trade unions to meet today to discuss “strike action”

A convention of the joint platform of 10 Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and independent sectoral federations and associations, that will be held here on Monday, may decide to go for “strike action” and other “long-term” protests in various sectors against the policies of the Centre.

Bury your differences before my next visit, Shah tells BJP leaders in Belagavi

The fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party has set its eyes on Belagavi district that accounts for 18 seats – the second highest chunk after Bengaluru – in the 224-member Assembly, is evident with party’s key strategist Amit Shah visiting this border city and reportedly making it clear to the local leaders that they should bury their differences before his next visit to the district.

Thai Poosam festival begins at Palani temple

The annual Thai Poosam festival at Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple at Palani – one of six holy Abodes of Lord Muruga - began with the hoisting of the holy flag on Sunday.

India beat New Zealand by six wickets to level T20 series

Indian spinners revelled on a turning track before the batters made heavy weather of a small target to register a scrappy series levelling win over New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday. The trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav impressed on a helping surface to limit a self-destructing New Zealand to 99 for eight, their lowest total against India in the shortest format.