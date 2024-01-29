Morning Digest | Nitish murdered Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, says Tejashwi; clashes erupt in Maldives Parliament during crucial vote on Cabinet, and more

January 29, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:30 am IST

Nitish Kumar has murdered the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said Nitish Kumar had “murdered the Mahagathbandhan” (Grand Alliance) after the latter took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time following an alliance with the BJP. Mr. Yadav also made the prediction that Mr. Kumar’s party, the Janata Dal (United), would be finished by the end of 2024.

Centre says ‘de-reservation’ of seats not allowed as UGC draft guidelines spark criticism

A controversy erupted over UGC’s draft guidelines proposing that any vacancy reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates can be “declared unreserved” if enough candidates from these categories are not available, with the Congress terming it a conspiracy to do away with quota in higher education institutions.

More violence in Imphal; man dead as bunker caves in

A 45-year-old villager died in Manipur in an accident following an attack by an armed group, one of the three such incidents reported over 24 hours from the State’s Imphal Valley since January 27 evening.

Congress slams ‘political opportunism’ of Nitish Kumar

In a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Congress on Sunday accused him of political opportunism and changing “political colours like a chameleon”. JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after coming out of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the opposition bloc INDIA by forming a new government with the BJP.

Keep religion and politics separate: Kharge

Opening the Congress’ Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand, party president Mallikarjun Kharge told workers at a convention in Dehradun that religion and politics should be kept separate.

India stood by our election when Opposition, other countries tried to disturb it: Bangladesh Minister

India stood by Bangladesh’s election process when the Opposition tried to cancel the polling, said one of the senior-most leaders of the Awami League government in Dhaka. Speaking to reporters in Dhaka, Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, who is also the general secretary of the party, assured that the country’s relationship with India will stay on course and new projects in connectivity are under way.

Biden vows U.S. ‘shall respond’ after troops killed in Jordan

A drone attack on a base in Jordan killed three American troops on January 28, with President Joe Biden blaming Iran-backed militants and vowing to hold the perpetrators to account. It is the first time American military personnel have been killed by hostile fire in the Middle East since the start of Israel’s war with Iran-backed Hamas, and the incident will further raise tensions in the region and fuel fears of a broader conflict directly involving Tehran.

Clashes erupt in Maldives Parliament during crucial vote on President Muizzu's Cabinet

Clashes broke out in Maldives’ Parliament on January 28 between pro-government MPs and Opposition lawmakers over differences over the approval of four members of pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu’s Cabinet.

Rahul calls Bengal a special place, remains silent on Mamata

Highlighting the political contribution of the people of West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the State as a “special place” but maintained a silence on Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rohingya refugees move court over ‘hate campaigns’ on Facebook, flag high risk in poll year

A recent public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by two Rohingya refugees before the Delhi High Court has flagged “hate campaigns” on the social media platform, Facebook, referring to members of the community as “terrorists” and “infiltrators”, and exaggerating the number of Rohingya who fled ethnic violence in Myanmar and sought refuge in India.

ICC lifts ban on Sri Lanka Cricket two months after suspension

The ICC Board lifted the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) with immediate effect. SLC was suspended in November for being in serious breach of its obligations as an ICC member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

