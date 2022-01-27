Morning Digest | Fewer hospitalisations in third COVID-19 wave, shows data; PM Modi to hold first India-Central Asia summit today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

On January 26, India reported 2,85,000 fresh cases bringing the active caseload to 22,23,018. States that account for a major chunk of these cases say that more than 95% of their available hospital beds are unoccupied, a far cry during previous waves when a scramble for even a single one — or having multiple occupants in a bed — was routine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the first India-Central Asia summit on Thursday, in a videoconference with five Presidents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Government officials said the major areas of focus for the conference would be trade and connectivity, building development partnerships and enhancing cultural and people-to-people contacts.

Authorities in the five States where elections were announced on January 8 had seized cash, drugs, liquor and other inducements worth over ₹200 crore so far, a senior Election Commission official said. Punjab and Manipur accounted for a large amount of the illicit drugs and Uttar Pradesh for cash.

Most coronavirus restrictions including mandatory face masks were lifted in England on Thursday, after Britain's government said its vaccine booster rollout successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalisations.

Nearly 30% positions are vacant in middle to senior management rank in various Central government Ministries as the Union government has not promoted officials of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) in the past six years.

According to CSS Forum, an association of government officers, there are 6,210 officers in the rank of section officer, Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Director and Joint Secretaries with 1,839 positions of them lying vacant.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal dated December 27 alleged that social media platform Twitter is unknowingly complicit in curbing free and fair speech in India. He has alleged that there is a shadow ban on him which restricts his tweets and the number of people who can follow him.

The divide within the Congress over the Narendra Modi government conferring Padma Bhushan on Ghulam Nabi Azad was out in the open on Wednesday, with former Union Minister Kapil Sibal claiming that it is ironic that the Congress does not need Mr Azad’s services but the nation recognises his contributions to public life.

Detailed COVID-19 protocol has been put in place for the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, which will involve time restrictions on Parliamentary speeches and also restricting access to the central hall beyond the working hours.

The time restrictions have come in place because both houses of Parliament are going to be working in shifts. Rajya Sabha will function from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. and the Lok Sabha from 4 p.m. till adjournment.

Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, hosts India’s first virtual summit with Central Asian leaders, China’s President Xi Jinping offered $500 million in assistance to the region and pledged to ramp up trade.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government’s record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties.

The final report from an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray has not yet been submitted to Downing Street, the government said.

Oil rose towards $89 a barrel on Wednesday, within sight of a seven-year high, supported by tight supply and geopolitical tensions in Europe and West Asia that raise concerns about further disruptions. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against imports of a certain type of tiles, used for covering the floors in residential and commercial buildings, from China, Taiwan and Vietnam following a complaint by domestic players.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on Wednesday rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the upcoming Twenty20 series against the West Indies while senior wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the white ball set up after a knee surgery.

The Indian women’s hockey team’s hopes of defending the Asia Cup title went up in smoke as Korea secured a 3-2 win in the semifinal at the Sultan Qaboos Complex here on Wednesday.