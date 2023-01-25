January 25, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

Youth outfits defy ‘ban’ to hold public screenings of BBC documentary on PM Modi

Youth organisations affiliated to the Opposition parties and student outfits on Tuesday screened the first episode of BBC’s India: The Modi Question across Kerala to lodge protest against the Centre’s recent move to ban it on social media. A similar attempt at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was prevented by the authorities, leading to group viewings on personal devices.

Delhi mayoral polls | MCD House adjourned without electing Mayor, Deputy Mayor: official

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on January 24 without electing Mayor and Deputy Mayor amid a ruckus by some councillors. Presiding Officer Satya Sharma adjourned the MCD House meeting indefinitely, due to yet another ruckus between the AAP and the BJP Councillors. No elections was held for the Office of the Mayor today.

What took you so long, BJP asks Rahul Gandhi as he disavows Digvijaya Singh’s statement on surgical strikes

The BJP on January 24, 2023 demanded to know why it took so long for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to express his respect for and trust on India’s armed forces, after the latter distanced the party from statements made by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Mr. Singh had said that there was no proof that surgical strikes in retaliation for the Uri and Pulwama attacks had taken place.

U.S. sues Google on ad tech business, joined by eight States

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document. “Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies,” the government said in its antitrust complaint.

Lucknow building collapse: Around 12 rescued, search operations underway, say officials

Around a dozen people who were trapped after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow’s Hazratganj on Tuesday have been rescued and a search is on for others, officials said here. An Army team has also arrived at the spot, they said.

Urination incident | Air India says action against pilot ‘excessive’

In a rare move for any airline, Air India in a public statement called the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) decision “excessive” for suspending its pilot-in-command for three months for the urination incident on a New York-Delhi flight of November 2022, and announced that it will be helping him appeal against the order.

Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home too, his lawyer says

Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice-President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week, his lawyer told the National Archives in a letter — the latest in a string of discoveries of confidential information in private residences. The records "appear to be a small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last administration," Mr. Pence's lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote in the letter shared with The Associated Press.

In President Sisi visit, India and Egypt look to rekindle non-aligned era ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fateh el-Sisi arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day state visit. Mr. Sisi is the first Egyptian leader to be invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade. During the visit, officials said, both sides will sign several MoUs and discuss taking ties forward on strategic issues, defence, trade, agriculture and renewable energy.

Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on January 24 it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on January 22 tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch parliament and stomped on the pages. Police looked on but did not intervene. “It is about freedom of expression and I think that should be possible in the Netherlands,” Mr. Wagensveld said in a video posted on the site of Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

Indonesia Masters: Priyanshu enters main draw, Praneeth's struggle continues

Priyanshu Rajawat progressed to the main draw with two fine victories but the rest of the Indians, including B. Sai Praneeth, in the men's singles competition faltered in the qualifying round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday