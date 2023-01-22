January 22, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST

China builds new dam in Tibet near Indian border

In a development that is a matter of concern to both India and Nepal, China is constructing a new dam on the Mabja Zangbo river in Tibet, close to the tri-junction, satellite imagery has revealed. The new dam is located around 16 km north of the tri-junction and is opposite the Kalapani area of Uttarakhand, according to sources in the security establishment.

I&B Ministry blocks BBC documentary critical of PM Modi; Opposition slams ‘censorship’

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued orders to block multiple YouTube videos of the first episode of the BBC documentary, “India: The Modi Question”, as well as more than 50 tweets linking to the videos. Opposition leaders have accused the government of imposing censorship through its orders.

Snowfall, rain throw life out of gear in sinking Joshimath

Life has been thrown out of gear in Joshimath after snow and rains hit the already ‘sinking’ town over the last couple of days, with those living in shelter homes suffering the additional ordeal of leaving home and living a nomadic life. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more snow for the town and nearby areas in the coming week.

British investigation into Gujarat riots was to address concerns of our constituents: Jack Straw

Former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, in an interview with veteran journalist Karan Thapar of The Wire on BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots, said that the British government conducted an investigation of its own because many citizens of Gujarati Muslim origin were worried about their loved ones in India and “were making representations” to that effect to the then Tony Blair government.

ED arrests Trinamool youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in West Bengal job recruitment scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 21 arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the West Bengal job recruitment scam. Allegations against the youth leader from Hooghly district is that he collected ₹19 crore from 325 candidates promising them jobs as teachers in State-run school.

Wrong British narrative of Nagas being different is the reason for conflict, says R.N. Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi said that the wrong narrative created by the British that the people of Nagaland were different and did not belong to India was at the core of the prolonged conflict in the State. He was responding to a question during an interaction with a group of IAS trainees here about his role as the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks between 2014 and 2021.

U.S. designates Russia's Wagner military group an international 'criminal organization'

The U.S. on Friday designated Russia's Wagner group as a "transnational criminal organization," piling pressure on the private Russian army fighting in Ukraine. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wagner, controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, has about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80% of them drawn from prisons.

Thousands protest against Spanish government in Madrid

Thousands of people protested in Madrid on Saturday against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s leftist government in a rally held in a key election year that was backed by far-right party Vox. Participants waved red and yellow Spanish flags and called on Sanchez to resign. Some held up signs with a photo of the Socialist premier calling him a “traitor”.

BJP MP accused of harassing wrestlers is a controversial bahubali with a wide fanbase

The BJP Lok Sabha member from Kaiserganj and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing serious allegations of harassment levelled by Olympian wrestlers, has been a controversial figure in Uttar Pradesh politics for more than three decades.

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI | India crushes New Zealand, takes unassailable 2-0 lead

On winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma paused in thought, trying to remember whether the think-tank had decided to bat or bowl. But his pace quartet had no such problems when it came to its plans against the New Zealand batters.

Australia T20 veteran Dan Christian to retire after ongoing BBL

Australia's most experienced T20 cricketer Dan Christian has announced that the ongoing Big Bash League will be his last tournament, calling it quits on a glittering career spanning 17 years. "Yesterday (Friday) at training I told by Sydney Sixers teammates that I'll be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season," the pace-bowling all-rounder, who will turn 40 in May this year, posted on Twitter on Saturday.

Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season. A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams are struggling in midtable in the Premier League and face a challenge to break into the top four.