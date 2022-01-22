Morning digest: Centre bans 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels; four Indian nationals frozen to death along U.S.-Canada border, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered a ban on 35 YouTube channels, two websites, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts and one Facebook account that were operating from Pakistan and spreading “anti-India disinformation”, the Ministry said on Friday.

Four individuals believed to Indian nationals – a man, woman, teenager and baby- have been found frozen to death just north of the U.S. border in Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) found the deceased in a field near Emerson, Manitoba, on Wednesday, after they were alerted by their counterparts in the U.S.

Ground Zero | Sulli Deals, Bulli Bai and the young and educated hatemongers

Two apps — Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai — created by young engineering students sought to silence Muslim women by putting a price on their dignity. Hemani Bhandari and Alok Deshpande report on the investigation that led to the arrest of the brains behind these apps.

The Union government is awaiting approval of the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for enabling common citizens to invest at least ₹1 lakh in infrastructure projects under a new model for asset monetisation, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

The country recorded3,33,238new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a24% increase compared to a week ago. The total number of infections has reached3.88crore, and the active cases have crossed the20.18lakh mark. The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 9.30 p.m. on Friday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

In an attempt to revive the Saraswati river, the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh governments on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of a dam in Himachal Pradesh in 77 acres, near the Adi Badri area of Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar district.

After achieving enormous progress in their overall relations, the U.S. and India must now set bold goals to take their ties to a new level and achieve the ambitious target of $500 billion in bilateral trade, Atul Keshap, the new president of the influential U.S. India Business Council (USIBC) has said.

Civil society figures have called upon Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to sack Transport Minister Renu Yadav after she alluded to an infamous 2007 mass murder and threatened to target opponents. Ms. Yadav, who represents the Janata Samajvadi Party, threatened her opponents at a political event in Gaur of Rautahat district and made incendiary remarks.

After the dissent of MLAs from the Matua community, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facingdissent from MLAs of the State’s Jangalmahal region, with legislators writing to theparty president on organisational changes, and also expressing their desire to give up the security cover provided to them by the Centre.

Fissures emerged within ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa a day after the party declared its list of 34 candidates, with former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar, both announcing their resignations from the saffron party on being denied tickets.

The recent municipal panchayat polls in Maharashtra have shown the signs of the Congress staging a comeback in the Vidarbha region — it has marched ahead of the BJP in majority of the districts. According to the final data from the State Election Commission, the Congress won 202 seats in the polls compared to 152 of the BJP.

On January 19, Pravin Singh, a freelance journalist in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district, was baffled after he received a text message from the Health Department saying that his father Kailash Nath Singh had received his second dose of Covishield vaccine.