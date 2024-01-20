January 20, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST

At NAM summit, Jaishankar pitches for two-state solution for Gaza crisis

The violence in Gaza requires a “sustainable solution”, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday. Speaking at the NAM summit in Ugandan capital Kampala, he drew attention to the ongoing violence and urged to prevent spread of the violence to other parts of the West Asian region. Mr. Jaishankar’s remarks came in the backdrop of the strong criticism that the Israeli military attacks on Gaza Strip has drawn at the NAM summit.

Supreme Court designates 56 lawyers, including Bilkis Bano’s counsel, ‘senior advocates’

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and judges of the Supreme Court held a Full Court meeting on Friday to designate 56 lawyers as senior advocates.

Republic Day parade to be women-centric, showcasing India as ‘mother of democracy’

The country’s cultural heritage and diversity will take centre stage at this year’s Republic Day parade on January 26, showcasing India as the ‘mother of democracy’ and will also be women-centric. For the first time, the parade will commence with music played using Indian musical instruments by 100 women artists, instead of the military band as was earlier, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Friday.

Does Ram belong to BJP, RSS only? No, says Farooq Abdullah

Former J&K Chief Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday questioned the move to send out invitations for the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, saying “no political party has a monopoly over Ram, who belongs to all”.

Amid recent flare-up, Manipur body calls for national focus on ‘Kuki extremists

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an Imphal Valley-based socio-cultural organisation, has sought national focus on the increasing involvement of Kuki extremists in a series of attacks on security forces in Moreh area bordering Myanma

SP, RLD announce tie-up for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary election. Both parties described the alliance as a continuation of their existing partnership.

‘Royal’ welcome planned for Macron as he arrives for Republic Day

India will organise a “rich and extensive” programme for French President Emmanuel Macron’s two-day visit next week, when he will travel to Jaipur and then to Delhi as the chief guest for Republic Day, according to sources. Mr. Macron’s visit has been organised at relatively short notice — as U.S. President Joseph Biden only informed New Delhi in December of his inability to accept India’s invitation — and is likely to span just 40 hours.

Japan’s SLIM spacecraft lands on moon, a first for the country

Japan on Saturday became the world’s fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon, as the space agency said its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has made a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Reforms led to India’s success in sports: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday credited the various reforms undertaken by the Union government and the support programmes it provided to the athletes in the last 10 years as the key reason for the successes the country has recorded in international sporting events such as the Tokyo Olympics, Asian Games, and Paralympics.

Judges who delivered Ram janmabhoomi case verdict invited for temple ceremony

The five judges of the Supreme Court who delivered the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case in 2019 have been invited for the Ram temple Pran Pratishta ceremony on January 22.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress urges people to join Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra

Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Nabam Tuki on Friday appealed to the people of the state to join the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Under-19 World Cup | India looks for winning start in opener against Bangladesh

The most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history, defending champions India will embark on a quest to add another trophy to their collection when a fresh bunch led by Uday Saharan takes on Bangladesh in their tournament-opener in Bloemfontein on January 20.

