January 20, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST

Women officers in command soon

The Indian Army has begun the process for the selection of women officers for command postings in the rank of Colonel, which has so far been the domain of male officers.

Delhi women’s panel chief molested and dragged by car; man held

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was allegedly dragged by a car in the early hours of January 19 near AIIMS Hospital in South Delhi, police said. According to the police, a person, driving a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, approached her when she was standing near the hospital and asked her to sit in his car.

Wrestlers threaten to step up protest against WFI chief

A day after top Indian wrestlers accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual exploitation of young athletes at the women’s national camp, Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said that several more wrestlers were willing to step forward.

Want neighbourly ties with Pakistan but need a terror-free atmosphere: India

India desires “normal neighbourly relation” with Pakistan in an atmosphere that is free of violence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Thursday. Responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of holding “serious” dialogue with India on the Kashmir issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India’s position on talks with Pakistan has not changed.

Supreme Court Collegium firm on appointing gay lawyer Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi High Court Judge

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday stood firm by its resolve to have the government appoint openly gay lawyer Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi High Court judge, saying every individual is “entitled to maintain their own dignity and individuality based on sexual orientation”.

Have come to share your pain: Rahul Gandhi in J&K

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reached Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening for the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that he had come to listen and share the pain of the people of J&K.

COVID-19 did not force girls to exit schools early, says study

The number of girls who were out of school continued to decline across age groups in 2022 as compared to 2018, according to NGO Pratham’s Annual School Education Report (ASER) 2022, which lays to rest fears that economic stress on families during COVID-19 would force them to withdraw girls from schools and push them into early marriages.

Supreme Court rejects Google’s plea against NCLAT order in Android case

The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order refusing interim relief to Google against a Competition Commission of India (CCI) directive to pay a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore for "abuse of dominance" in the Android ecosystem.

Failure to deploy full flaps may have caused Yeti Airlines crash in Nepal’s Pokhara: Report

The pilots of the Yeti Airlines aircraft that crashed in Nepal’s resort city of Pokhara may have failed to fully deploy the wing flaps while attempting to land, leading to a stall, a media report said on Thursday.

Kremlin warns of escalation if West gives Ukraine longer range weapons

The Kremlin on Thursday warned of an escalation in Ukraine if the West gives the pro-Western country more weapons capable of striking Russia.

India puts it past Wales to finish second; fails to book a direct berth in the quarterfinals

If domination equalled goals, India should have won by a dozen. It doesn’t and India could only manage a less-than-satisfactory 4-2 win against a gritty Wales, finishing level on points with England but second in Pool D on Thursday on goal difference. Truth be told, England’s top finish was only fair.