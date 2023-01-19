January 19, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST

At BRS meeting attended by key Opposition leaders, Chandrasekhar Rao vows to end ‘misrule’ of BJP

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the party will strive to rid the country of BJP’s “misrule” and usher in a pro-poor and farmer-centric regime. Outlining the BRS agenda of becoming a force to reckon with in the national political arena, Mr. Rao said the BRS will work in tandem with progressive forces, including the CPI and the CPI(M), to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to resign, sets October election

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called New Zealand's next general elections for October 14. She said Thursday in Napier she will remain a lawmaker until then. Ms. Ardern will step down as Prime Minister by February 7. She said she had given her "absolute all" during nearly six years in office but didn't have the reserve to serve another term.

Flying activities banned in areas near PM Modi’s Mumbai event venue on Thursday

The prime minister is scheduled to attend a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), an upscale commercial hub. He is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore during his visit. He will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7.

Nadda on two-day visit to Bengal, first since extension as BJP president

During his visit, he will hold organisational and public meetings in Nadia district on Thursday.

Sports Ministry demands explanation from WFI over sexual harassment charges of women wrestlers

Taking cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, in Delhi, in which women wrestlers levelled serious charges of sexual harassment by the president and coaches of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation, the Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made.

Will make guidelines on “living will” more workable, no review: SC

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will not review its 2018 judgement on passive euthanasia and only make the guidelines on "living will", an advance medical directive on end-of-life treatment, more workable. The hearing remained inconclusive and will resume on Thursday.

SC to hear Andhra Pradesh’s plea against HC order on prohibition of public meetings, rallies on roads

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would hear on Thursday a plea of the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court’s recent order suspending the operation of a government order that prohibited conduct of public meetings and rallies on roads, including national highways.

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Lakhanpur in J&K from Punjab on Thursday evening

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may curtail the distance on foot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday, stressing that there will be no compromise on security.

Sri Lanka hopes for ‘good news’ from Jaishankar’s two-day visit starting Thursday

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s two-day visit starting Thursday is anticipated with much hope given Sri Lanka’s crucial negotiations with the IMF to secure a USD 2.9 billion bridge loan for a bailout to come out of the economic crisis.

French expert team begins probe into Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara

The Nepali Army team continued search operations in the Seti gorge to look for the remains of the aircraft, an Army personnel said. The army said the search operation will continue on Thursday too.

Supreme Court to hear Google’s plea for stay on CCI’s ₹1,337-crore penalty

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had refused to provide any interim relief to the U.S. tech giant

Litmus test for India as they gear up for a tri-series ahead of the Cricket World Cup

The matches against Australia exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and India will be eager to address them by improving in all three departments in their T20 tri-series opener against hosts South Africa in East London (South Africa) on Thursday.

India seeks big win against Wales to qualify directly for World Cup quarter-finals

An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.