January 18, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

Backing Sri Lanka, India sends financing assurances to IMF

India sent financing assurances to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, becoming the first of Sri Lanka’s creditors to officially back the crisis-hit island nation’s debt restructuring programme.

Pakistan PM Sharif calls for “serious and sincere talks” with PM Modi

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for “serious and sincere talks” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “burning points like Kashmir.” In an interview with Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV, Mr. Sharif said that Pakistan has learned its lesson after three wars with India and stressed that now it wants peace with its neighbour.

Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Left leaders to attend BRS public meeting in Telangana on Wednesday

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana would organise a public meeting at Khammam town on Wednesday which would be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI’s D Raja. The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS and also because leaders of different opposition parties – BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left – would be seen together.

Centre sets timelines for institutions to submit their reports on crisis in Joshimath

The Centre on Tuesday set separate timelines for the institutions conducting geophysical and hydrological studies of the crisis in subsidence-hit Joshimath to submit their reports while the state government decided to demolish 15 completely damaged houses in the JP colony. Meanwhile, the flow of water from an underground channel near JP Colony in the Marwari area of Joshimath that burst on January 2 has ebbed further to 123 litre per minute. Water flow stood at an alarming 540 LPM initially.

S. Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka beginning Wednesday to further expand bilateral engagement with the two key maritime neighbours of India. Jaishankar’s first destination will be the Maldives, where he will sign several agreements to bolster bilateral cooperation. His visit to Sri Lanka on Thursday comes at a time when the island nation is battling an economic crisis and is looking forward for debt restructuring from New Delhi.

PM Modi to inaugurate 2nd phase of ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh’ on Jan 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday virtually inaugurate the second phase of the ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh’ being organised in Uttar Pradesh’ Basti district, his office said. The ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ is a novel initiative that provides an opportunity and platform to the youth of Basti and neighbouring areas to showcase their sporting talent and motivates them to take sport as a career option, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the second phase of ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23’ being organised in Basti district, on January 18, 2023 at 1 PM via video conferencing, it said.

Che Guevara’s daughter visits Chennai, to be feted by CPI(M) state unit

Aleida Guevara, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara arrived here on a two-day visit on Tuesday to attend events organised by the state unit of the CPI(M). She was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by CPI(M) state secretary G Balakrishnan and senior leader G Ramakrishnan among others. According to the CPI(M), Aleida, who arrived here from Thiruvananthapuram, is likely to attend a party meeting on Tuesday and will participate in a public reception on Wednesday.

Chintels Paradiso collapse in Gurugram: CBI takes over probe; developer Ashok Saloman booked

The CBI on Tuesday filed an FIR against Ashok Saloman of the Chintels Group and took over the investigation into the partial collapse of the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year in which two women were killed, officials said. The Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to the CBI by the Centre on December 29 last year, they said. According to the procedure, the CBI took over the investigation in the FIR registered by the Haryana Police.

People of Meghalaya want change in government, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the people of poll-bound Meghalaya want a change in the government. Banerjee, who is scheduled to visit the northeastern state on Wednesday, said there should be a peaceful resolution of the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute. “People of Meghalaya want a change (in government). There have been issues between Assam and Meghalaya. There should be a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between the two states,” Banerjee told reporters at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here before leaving for Alipurduar district in northern West Bengal.

Rajasthan government working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Rajasthan government was working on a priority to uplift every section of society through transparent, accountable, and sensitive good governance. During an address on the second day of a ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Harishchandra Mathur Public Training Institute here, Gehlot directed officials to ensure the timely and effective implementation of all state government schemes to benefit the common man. He also instructed them to take strict action against those who unnecessarily delay the works.

Russian strike toll on Dnipro leaves 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

The death toll from the Ukraine war’s deadliest attack on civilians at one location since last spring, a weekend Russian missile strike on a southeastern apartment building, has reached 45, officials said Tuesday.

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, travelled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time — a meeting underscoring the growing ties between the two militaries and coming at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met for a couple of hours with Ukraine’s chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, at an undisclosed location in southeastern Poland. The two leaders have talked frequently about Ukraine’s military needs and the state of the war over the past year but had never met.

Czech government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament

The Czech coalition government on Tuesday faced a parliamentary no-confidence vote over opposition claims of incompetence. The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis accused the government, among other issues, of not doing enough to help people cope with soaring inflation driven by high energy prices and of refusing to communicate with the opposition on its plans. The government dismissed the accusations and questioned the timing of the vote, which will take place before the second round of the presidential election. Czech lawmakers were debating the no-confidence motion, with a vote expected late Tuesday or on Wednesday.

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI | Red-Hot India will be keen to sustain its dominance against Kiwis at home

‘King’ Kohli will be the cynosure of all eyes as Rohit Sharma-led India takes on New Zealand, fresh from its maiden ODI series win in Pakistan, in the first of the three-match Master Card ODI series at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday. With Virat Kohli well and truly announcing his grand return to century-scoring spree with two tons against Sri Lankans in the just-concluded ODI series, the Kiwis should find it really tough to keep him under check for sure.