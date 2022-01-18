Morning digest: India has utilised the pandemic period for introducing reforms, says PM Modi; NIA gathering details on UAE oil tanker blasts, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India has given the world a bouquet of democracy and multiculturalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Special Address to the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is gathering details on the explosion involving three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi on Monday in which at least three persons, including two Indian nationals, were killed.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed a deep sense of anxiety on whether the third wave of the pandemic will put more children, orphaned or abandoned, on the streets. A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.V. Nagarathna reminded the country’s bureaucracy that fighting COVID also means fighting to keep children off the streets.

Charge sheet against 14 accused in the lynching of an AASU leader on November 29, 2021 in Jorhat was filed in a local court on Monday, January 17, 2022, a police official said.

India recorded 2,32,760 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a 40% increase compared to a week ago. The number of infections has reached 3.74 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 17-lakh mark.

More than a year after it announced on Twitter that an inter-ministerial committee has been constituted to probe violation of various legal provisions by NGOs associated with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently renewed the FCRA registration of two of them.

With the Punjab Assembly polls postponed to February 20 in view of the Ravi Das Jayanti celebrations, the growing significance of politics surrounding ‘Dalits’ in Punjab, which has close to 32% population of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community - has yet again come to the fore.

The Central government hasn’t included antiviral drug Molnupiravir in its revised clinical guidance for management of adult COVID-19 patients, and specified that Remdesivir and Tocilizumab should be prescribed under certain conditions only.

In a tragic incident, six boys, including five school students, drowned while bathing in River Amaravathi at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Monday. According to the police, the victims M. Amirtha Krishnan, 18, R. Sridhar, 17, R. Ranjith, 20, T. Yuvan, 19, T. Mohan, 17, and M. Chakkaravarman, 18, hailing from Annamalai Garden locality in Iduvai near Tiruppur, were part of a group on pilgrimage to the Muniyappan temple in Mambarai near Oddanchatram in Dindigul district.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday dismissed speculation about his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav joining the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections. Taunting the BJP, he said, “The BJP is more concerned about my family than me. Are you asking the question after being inspired by the BJP?” He was speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

India may begin inoculating children in the 12-14 age group against COVID-19 in March as the 15-17 population is likely to get fully vaccinated by then, N.K. Arora, Chairman of the COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), said on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a veiled swipe at the U.S.

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty made terrific starts to their Australian Open title campaigns on Monday as the Grand Slam moved on from the Novak Djokovic visa saga. Naomi Osaka launched the defence of her women’s crown with victory but Coco Gauff was an early big-name casualty, the American 17-year-old dumped out in straight sets by Wang Qiang, who is ranked outside the top 100.