January 17, 2024 06:22 am | Updated 06:23 am IST

Home Ministry cancels FCRA registration of Centre for Policy Research

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a leading public policy research institution in New Delhi.

Iran attacks alleged militant bases in Pakistan; Islamabad says ‘unprovoked’ strikes kill 2 children

Iran launched attacks Tuesday in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl, potentially further raising tensions in a Middle East already roiled by Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Pakistan said the strikes killed two children and wounded three others in an assault it described as an “unprovoked violation” of its airspace.

‘High wages’ draw youth to work in Israel; 550 register for skill test in Haryana

Youth troop in for recruitment drive conducted by the State govt., hoping to avoid ‘agents’ who charge hefty fee for overseas jobs; candidates eager to leave for Israel despite the ongoing conflict.

Won’t join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra without seat-sharing formula: Trinamool

The Trinamool Congress is unlikely to join its INDIA bloc partner Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra if the seat-sharing arrangement is not worked out between the two.

Kochi gears up as shipbuilding hub as PM Modi set to dedicate new projects

Kerala’s port city of Kochi is set to become a bustling hub for ship repair and shipbuilding as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth ₹4000 crore on January 17, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Tuesday.

India, China tensions continued through 2021 and 2022, new details reveal

Tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continued through 2021 and till end 2022 in the backdrop of the standoff in eastern Ladakh and continued attempts by China to ingress into Indian territory, new details have revealed.

Piyush Goyal to meet 40 unicorn startups on January 17

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold discussions with senior representatives of 40 unicorn startups like Lenskart, Zerodha, and Boat here on Wednesday, an official said.

U.K. PM Rishi Sunak faces Conservative rebellion in Parliament over his Rwanda asylum plan

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced rebellion from senior lawmakers in his Conservative Party on Tuesday over his stalled plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda, a controversial and expensive policy that the British leader has made central to his attempt to win an election this year.

India look to perfect new template in 3rd T20 against Afghanistan; Kuldeep, Avesh may return

With the series already in the bag, India will be eager to perfect their freshly-baked T20 template as a team and hope that skipper Rohit Sharma’s bat finally fires when they face Afghanistan in the third and last match of the rubber here on Wednesday.