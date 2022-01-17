Morning digest: India records a 40% spike in COVID-19 infections over a week; Congress, BJP demand postponement of Punjab polls, and more

India records a 40% spike in COVID-19 infections over a week
On Sunday, India recorded 2,55,025 new COVID-19 cases, a 40% increase from a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.72 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 16.2 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 41,327 cases on Sunday, the most for any State, followed by Karnataka (34,047) and Tamil Nadu (23,975).
Defer Punjab poll date, say Congress, BJP
After Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), demanding the postponement of the February 14 Assembly polls in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) on Sunday raised a similar request.
Haridwar hate speech | Yati Narsinghanand arrested in two separate cases
Hindu priest Yati Narsighnanad alias Deepak Tyagi was on January 15 arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in two separate cases — the Haridwar hate speech in which calls were made for genocide against Muslims, and another case registered recently for derogatory remarks against women, according to the State Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar.
Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia
Novak Djokovic arrived early Monday, January 17, 2021, in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title.
Bhartiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait extends support to RLD-SP front
Ahead of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s Mission Uttar Pradesh, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait has appealed for support for the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party alliance in the upcoming U.P. polls. So far, both the SKM (the umbrella grouping of farmer unions) and BKU have refrained from endorsing any political party.
IAF chopper crash | Tamil Nadu Police continue probe
More than a month after the helicopter crash in which former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others died, the Tamil Nadu police are awaiting details of the circumstances that led to the incident in Coonoor.
News Analysis | Tasting the malai of power — caste fissures come out in the open in U.P.
In an unprecedented move in December 2019, around 100 BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises in Lucknow against their own government, accusing it of arrogance and high-handedness.
Government response awaited on law on inter-faith marriages
The law that governs inter-faith marriages in the country, the Special Marriage Act (SMA), 1954, is being challenged for endangering the lives of young couples who seek refuge under it. More than a year after a writ petition was moved before the Supreme Court, seeking striking down of several of its provisions, the government is yet to submit its response.
Govt.’s consultation on marital rape a delaying tactic: women’s groups
While the Union government told the Delhi High Court, which is hearing a batch of petitions on marital rape, that a consultative process was underway to bring amendments to criminal laws, women’s rights activists say consensus building on the issue is only a delaying tactic and that their hopes are pegged on the court.
Press bodies condemn ‘armed’ takeover of Kashmir Press Club
Top journalists’ bodies, including the Editors Guild of India (EGI), Press Club of India and Mumbai Press Club (MPC), on Sunday expressed dismay over the “forcible” takeover of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) by a group of journalists, and demanded restoration of the Club’s registration as a society and early elections.
Hospitals try to bear Omicron load
Standby buffer staff, internal lockdowns, workplace “buddy systems”, compulsory reporting of fatigue, and workshops to cope with mental and emotional exhaustion — these are among the few changes that have been introduced to the healthcare landscape to help COVID-19 health warriors stay fighting fit in the ongoing pandemic.
Excluding West Bengal tableau undermining freedom fighters, Mamata writes to Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing “shock and hurt” that the proposed tableau of West Bengal has been excluded from the Republic Day parade.
Hostages safe after standoff inside Texas synagogue; captor dead
Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing an end to a standoff that had lasted nearly 12 hours. “Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe,” Mr. Abbott tweeted.
India Open | Lakshya stuns World champion Yew, clinches his maiden title
When it mattered, Lakshya Sen produced the strokes needed to stay out of trouble and finally nailed recently crowned World champion Loh Kean Yew to claim his maiden singles title in the $400,000 India Open badminton on Sunday.