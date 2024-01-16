January 16, 2024 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

PM Modi speaks to Putin; discusses global issues, assures India’s support for Russia’s presidency of BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 15 agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two nations.

Ram temple consecration ceremony being done in a hurry because of elections: Congress

The Congress respects all religions and is not an “atheist” party, spokesperson Kanhaiya Kumar said on January 15.

A.P. Skill Development case: SC to deliver verdict on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea on January 16

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on January 16 its verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

China fully backs sovereignty of Maldives; ties set to achieve new heights: President Muizzu

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has praised his country’s strategic relationship with China, saying the two countries respect each other and Beijing fully supports the Indian Ocean island’s sovereignty.

Mr. Muizzu’s comments came amid an unease in the Maldives’ bilateral ties with India after he took office in November last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate NACIN in Andhra Pradesh on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh’s Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday and inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute.

Uddhav Thackeray-led faction moves Supreme Court against Maharashtra Speaker’s decision that Shinde faction is ‘real’ Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) has approached the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s decision to dismiss disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and supporting MLAs while holding them as the “real” Shiv Sena.

Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart, discusses framework for India’s involvement with Chabahar, North-South connectivity and Red Sea crisis

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 15 held wide-ranging discussions with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran and their discussion focused on the long-term framework for India’s involvement with the strategically vital Chabahar port and the North-South connectivity project.

ED summons BRS leader Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise policy case on January 16

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned BRS leader K Kavitha for a fresh round of questioning in connection with its probe into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Monday.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un calls for change in status of South Korea, warns of war

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday called for a constitutional amendment to change the status of South Korea as a separate state and warned that while his country doesn’t seek war, it didn’t intend to avoid it, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

India Open | Focus on Satwik-Chirag as shuttlers look to dazzle at home court

Expectations will be high as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty spearhead the home challenge at the India Open super 750 badminton tournament beginning here on Tuesday, hoping to annex their first silverware of the new season.

