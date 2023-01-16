January 16, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:27 am IST

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for BJP roadshow to be attended by PM Modi on Monday

Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in parts of Delhi on Monday with the police imposing traffic restrictions on certain roads in view of a BJP roadshow to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction is expected to draw a large crowd. It will begin at 3 p.m.

Election Commission to demonstrate remote voting machine to parties on January 16

The Election Commission will showcase the remote electronic voting machine (RVM) prototype for migrant voters to representatives of political parties on January 16. The poll panel has invited eight recognised national parties and 57 recognised State parties for a demonstration on Monday morning. While inviting parties for the demonstration of the prototype, the poll panel also issued a concept note on the technology. Parties were also asked to give in writing their views by end of January on issues such as changes required on the law to allow use of RVM.

Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking on January 16

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on January 16 a plea seeking the Court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster. According to the cause list of January 16 uploaded on the Supreme Court website, a Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala would hear the petition filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

16 Opposition Parties meet before Election Commission’s meet on Remote Voting Machine, to take a joint stand

A day before the meeting convened by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to demonstrate the remote electronic voting machines (RVMs) to facilitate migrant workers to exercise their mandate, sixteen Opposition parties met on Sunday to decide on a joint strategy.

4 of 5 Indians on board plane that crashed in Nepal hailed from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh

Four of the five Indians feared killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday hailed from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after 24-hr break in respect of Santokh Singh; Moosewala's father joins march in Jalandhar

Hundreds of people including the late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the Khalsa College Ground here on Sunday after remaining suspended for 24 hours in respect of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

India expected to send ‘positive’ message on debt during Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Colombo on Thursday will focus on “supporting Sri Lanka” in its current economic crisis, government sources said, adding that talks are ongoing in the field of energy security, food security, currency swap arrangements as well as talks about restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt. The two-day visit is expected to see some announcements.

Terror suspects held in Delhi were asked to target right-wing leaders: Delhi Police

Days after two terror suspects Naishad and Jagjit were arrested in Delhi for killing a man, Delhi police on Sunday revealed that they killed him only to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers based internationally, and were asked to target and eliminate Hindu right-wing leaders.

Icy winds whip northern plains; cold wave to intensify further

Frosty winds whipped the plains of north and northwest India on Sunday, bringing minimum temperatures down to the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many areas. It is going to turn even colder until western disturbances provide some relief starting Thursday.

More heavy weapons for Ukraine 'in the near future': NATO chief

Ukraine can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media on Sunday. Kyiv has long pushed for heavier weaponry, including tanks, but Western nations have been reluctant, citing fears of becoming drawn into the war or provoking Russia.

Ind vs SL, third ODI | Kohli, Gill power India to series sweep with record 317-run win

Shubman Gill’s magnificent century and Virat Kohli’s brilliant 166 not out off just 110 balls helped India record the biggest victory (by runs) in ODI history and whitewash Sri Lanka in the series 3-0.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 | India play out goalless draw with England in high intensity encounter

India’s second Pool D match against England was as close an affair as it could be with the teams finishing with a 0-0 draw at the Birsa Munda International Stadium, leaving England on top of the group and India having to necessarily beat Wales by a handful of goals to have any chance of avoiding the crossover mess and make the quarterfinals.