January 15, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from January 15

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, an official statement issued on Sunday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Looking for Israel jobs? Read the fine print

As officials in at least two States — Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — prepare to screen thousands of applicants for jobs in Israel, activists and trade unions say that the Union government is bypassing all protections it normally employs for Indian labour going abroad to conflict zones.

In Milind Deora, Shinde Sena gets a much needed ‘Delhi face’

The BJP views former Union Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Milind Deora, joining the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as a move that would provide Mr. Shinde’s faction a “Delhi face”, lacking currently, and that many more such crossovers were likely once seat-sharing talks in the INDIA bloc parties got seriously underway.

WeLead to Credible India: Indian lounges dominate World Economic Forum in Davos

About a dozen Indian lounges have dominated the main Promenade street of Davos as the snowcapped resort town readies for the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting beginning Monday.

Modi to release first instalment of PM-JANMAN scheme for pucca homes to one lakh beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on January 15 release ₹540 crore — the first instalment of funding — for pucca homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to one lakh Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) beneficiary families as part of the recently-launched PM-JANMAN package for the overall development of PVTG habitations.

U.K. police arrest six pro-Palestinian activists in alleged plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

British police on Sunday arrested six people who are members of the Palestine Action protest group as part of an investigation into an alleged plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.

New investments slid 46% in Q3 as manufacturing, infra outlays shrank

Fresh investment plans almost halved between October and December 2023 from the previous quarter, with public capital expenditure projects tripping at a faster pace of almost 60%, while proposed private sector outlays fell 35%.

Delhi schools to commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather

Delhi schools will commence classes from 9 am onwards due to cold weather conditions, according to a circular from the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education on Sunday.

Hockey: India bounces back with win, keep Olympic hopes alive

A goal-filled first quarter and barren next three may not be the best indicator of the battle on field but the 3-1 win for India against New Zealand for its first win kept the host in the competition and the race to a Paris ticket here on Sunday.

