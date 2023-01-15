Morning Digest | PM to virtually flag off Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express; IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature, and more

January 15, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST

PM Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually flag off the Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Sunday.

IMD predicts dip in Delhi-NCR temperature from Sunday

Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to dip from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted, as cold northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains.

More than 3,600 cops to ensure incident-free Mumbai marathon on January 15

More than 3,600 police personnel are being deployed to ensure the smooth passage of the Mumbai marathon scheduled on Sunday, an official said. The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is the annual event that is held on the third Sunday of January every year.

CRPF arms villagers near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir border

In the wake of heightened terrorist activity in Jammu, the CRPF is reviving and retraining Village Defence Committees, which were disbanded in the early 2000s after multiple court cases.

Clear political messaging in Congress follow-up to Bharat Jodo Yatra

A cooking gas cylinder for ₹500, cheaper petrol and diesel, and jobs for youth. These are the promises that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made in his one-page letter to citizens as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan. Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan will carry a strong political message and would cover over 10 lakh polling booths between January 26 and March 26.

Rajasthan becomes first State to implement blindness control policy

Rajasthan has become the first State to implement a policy to control blindness, with the objective of ensuring the “right to sight”. A massive drive will be undertaken in the State to reduce the rate of blindness and bring light into the lives of over 3 lakh people suffering from visual impairment.

Ukraine witnesses Russian military attack across Kharkiv, Lviv and Kyiv

Ukraine witnessed a series of military attacks by Russia across Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Lviv among other regions on Saturday. Local officials said that Russian missiles struck critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Lviv regions in the country’s east and west respectively

Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home

Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. The Justice Department historically imposes a high legal bar before bringing criminal charges in cases involving the mishandling of classified information, with a requirement that someone intended to break the law as opposed to being merely careless or negligent in doing so.

3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: India might look at bowling options in dead rubber

With a series clean sweep in sight, the Indian team is unlikely to tinker with its batting line-up but skipper Rohit Sharma could be tempted to look at some of his bowling options during the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Spain conquered, England test awaits India in Men’s Hockey World Cup

A perfect start to their campaign with a dominant win over Spain, notwithstanding, India will face a stern test when they take on an equally impressive England in their second pool match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Rourkela on Sunday.

Hero ISL 2022/23 | Mumbai City FC beats ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 to seal playoff berth

Mumbai City FC became the first team to confirm a play-off berth after claiming a hard-fought 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League on Saturday.