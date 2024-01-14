January 14, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra begins on January 14 from Imphal

The Congress will begin the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, in what is being seen as the party’s bid to set the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and put the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice.

Imran Khan-led PTI loses iconic ‘bat’ electoral symbol as Pakistan SC declares intra-party polls ‘null and void’

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on January 13 night declared null and void the intra-party polls of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and deprived the party of the ‘bat’ as election symbol, settling the raging controversy over the award of the iconic electoral symbol.

We may be small, but won’t be bullied: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on return from China

The Maldives may be a small island nation, but that does not allow others to “bully” the country, President Mohamed Muizzu said on January 13, just as he arrived in Male, after a five-day state visit to China.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to highlight the ‘anyay kaal’ of the Modi-led government: Congress

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai is being held to highlight the “anyay kaal [era of injustice]” of the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, the Congress said on Saturday ahead of the yatra’s formal launch.

Israel presses on with Gaza offensive approaching 100 days of war

Israel kept up bombardments in the Gaza Strip as its deadly war on the enclave’s Hamas rulers approached 100 days with no end in sight.

AAP to launch week-long campaign in Delhi’s slums

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a week-long campaign — ‘Ghar Bachao, BJP Hatao’ — against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government on Sunday.

Ministry of Tourism promotes lesser-known tourist attractions

The Union Ministry of Tourism is creating awareness on lesser known tourist attractions in the country by holding special festivals and conventions at these places every three-four months. Sources in the Ministry said that the events would be held in collaboration with State governments at places that aren’t so popular with tourists as yet but have the potential to emerge as major centres of tourism.

NIA inputs in San Francisco Indian Consulate attack case to aid FBI probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has shared its findings with the United State’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) pertaining to the March 2023 attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, to ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted for the offence expeditiously.

Ayodhya mosque to be ‘better than the Taj Mahal’

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust overseeing the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya, has decided to try a different approach to funding the project that has not taken off yet due to paucity of money and administrative delays. T

hey will relaunch the effort, this time with the vigour and pomp of the Ram temple. Taking the lead is the new chief of the mosque’s development committee, appointed in November 2023, Haji Arfat Shaikh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Maharashtra.

Olympic Qualifier | Loss to USA makes India’s road to Olympics tougher

Playing in front of a capacity home crowd as the second-highest ranked side, India was expected to have an easy start against USA but its road to an Olympic ticket got a lot tougher with a 0-1 loss on the opening day of the Olympic Qualifiers here on Saturday.