Morning Digest | Rise in govt. capital spending pushes up investments by 53%; international institutions require fundamental reform, says PM Modi, and more

January 14, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

The buck stops with the government to stop hate speech, hate crimes: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said the “buck ultimately stops with the government” to clamp down on hate speech and hate crimes, as they are offences committed on the society.

Rise in government capital spending pushes investments up by 53%

A sharp 61.2% sequential rise in capital spending by the Central and State governments lifted fresh investment plans announced in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022-23 to ₹7.1 lakh crore, even though private sector investments dropped 41% from ₹6.31 lakh crore in Q2 to ₹3.71 lakh crore between October and December 2022.

Developing countries desire a globalisation that does not create climate or debt crisis: PM Modi

Addressing the Voice of Global South Summit on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a globalisation “that does not create climate crisis or debt crisis” for the developing nations.

International institutions require fundamental reform: Modi

India will shape its Presidency in G-20 in consultation with both the partners in the G-20 as well as with the “fellow citizens” in the Global South, said External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday. Addressing the second day of the ‘Voice of the Global South Summit’, Mr. Jaishankar said disruption in the supply of essential commodities after the eruption of the Ukraine crisis has not received attention in the global bodies and that the United Nations is “a frozen 1945-invented mechanism”.

Air India urinating incident: Accused tells court he didn’t pee on complainant

In a strange twist, the lawyers of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman onboard an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday that their client never peed on the complainant. They further alleged that the woman “herself urinated”.

‘Plurality is under threat but India will reject hatred’, says Rahul Gandhi

India’s plurality is under threat and ‘divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us but India will reject hatred,’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a letter that will be distributed as part of a follow-up campaign to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sania Mirza bids adieu to Tennis, says Dubai Open to be her last professional assignment

Tennis ace Sania Mirza, through a social media post on Friday, reveled her plans of retiring from professional Tennis at the conclusion of the Dubai Open in February this year. She had earlier reveled her plans of retirement in an interview with the WTA tour website.

2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup | India outplay Spain 2-0 to begin campaign in style

A commanding India dished out a superb show of attacking hockey to outplay a tricky Spain 2-0 in their FIH men’s World Cup campaign opener here on Friday.

Jaishankar to discuss debt crisis on visit to Sri Lanka next week

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Sri Lanka next week, sources told The Hindu. This will be his first trip to the country since President Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in last July after street protests forced out the previous Rajapaksa regime.

NIA files chargesheet against six accused in Kathua drone-drop case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the seizure of a drone carrying grenades and magnetic bombs, at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir last May.

Panel for SC status to Dalit converts awaiting office space, staffers

More than three months after the Union government formed a commission to study the possibility of according Scheduled Caste status to Dalit Christians and Muslims, the three-member panel does not have exclusive office space, secretarial staff, and a full-fledged budget.

Trump Organisation fined $1.6 million for tax fraud

Donald Trump’s company was fined $1.6 million Friday as punishment for a scheme in which the Former President’s top executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks — a symbolic, hardly crippling blow for an enterprise boasting billions of dollars in assets.

Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

Glenn Phillips smashed a quickfire half-century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third one-day international in Karachi on Friday and clinch the series 2-1.