January 13, 2024 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST

Lord Ram has chosen PM Modi to build his temple: L.K. Advani

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an annanya bhakt (devoted disciple) of Lord Ram, Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart L.K. Advani said he was “just the charioteer of the Ram Rath Yatra” that began on September 25, 1990 to garner support for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Lok Sabha privileges panel recommends that Speaker revoke suspension of three Congress MPs after they express ‘regret’

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha is learnt to have accepted the “regrets” expressed by Congress MPs Vijaykumar Vasanth, Abdul Khaleque, and J. Jayakumar in New Delhi on Friday for their alleged disrespect to the Chair during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge, inaugurated

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, will be open for public commute from Saturday. MTHL, India’s longest sea bridge covering 21.8 km out of which 16.5 km is over the sea, is expected to see the movement of more than 70,000 vehicles every day.

PM Modi begins special 11-day ritual before opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

With the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya just 11 days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 12, 2024, declared that he would be undertaking a set of special rituals before that day and as a representative of the people of India at the ceremony.

Nicaragua flight | Gujarat Police book 14 agents from Gujarat, Mumbai and Delhi for human trafficking

Days after the statements of passengers in the infamous Nicaragua-bound flight were recorded, the Gujarat Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 14 immigration agents for reportedly being involved in human trafficking. The agents — spread across Gujarat, Mumbai and New Delhi — allegedly lured people from Gujarat and Punjab and were set to get them into the U.S. illegally. The plan had been to fly them to Nicaragua and then Mexico, from where they would cross the border to enter the U.S.

Army convoy attacked by suspected militants near J&K’s Poonch

Militants opened fire on an Army convoy in the Pir Panjal valley’s Poonch district on January 12 evening. The incident took place around 6 p.m. “A security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati in the Poonch sector. No casualties to own troops,” a Jammu-based Army spokesman said.

Farmers convention to chart action plan to defeat BJP

The national convention of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of more than 500 farmers’ outfits, will be held on January 16 in Jalandhar. The meeting will discuss alternative agriculture and industrial policies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The farmers’ leaders will also chart strategies to defeat the BJP in the polls.

Vibrant Summit ends with staggering 26.33 lakh crore investment pledges: Gujarat Government

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit concluded on January 12 with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for 41,299 projects, with potential investment proposals worth ₹26.33 lakh crore, being signed during the mega event.

Iran says U.S.-U.K. attack on Houthis will fuel instability in region

Iran on Friday condemned the U.S.-British attack on Houthis in Yemen, warning that it will fuel “insecurity and instability” in the region, Iranian state media reported. “These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international laws“, said Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson at Iran’s foreign ministry.

Sri Lanka says debt restructure finalised by April

Sri Lanka’s bankrupt government said Friday that a foreign debt restructure would be finalised by the beginning of April, after signs the economy was emerging from its worst crisis on record.

India squad for England Tests announced; Dhruv Jurel gets first call-up as injury keeps Shami out

The selectors on Friday stuck to the tried and tested names while announcing the India team for the first two Tests against England with wicketkeeper batsman Dhruv Jurel being the lone new face. Rohit Sharma will lead the 16-man side while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

