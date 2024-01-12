January 12, 2024 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST

Ensure a ‘spotless’ election, Chief Election Commissioner tells State poll officials

Kickstarting preparations for the general election to be held this year, the Election Commission on January 11 held a brainstorming session with the Chief Electoral Officers of all States on various issues, including electronic voting machines, electoral rolls and expenditure monitoring.

Sheikh Hasina shakes up Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, picks surprise choice Hasan Mahmud

The Government of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced Cabinet posts for Ministers on Thursday. The biggest names to have made it to the list are Asaduzzaman Khan, and Obaidul Quader, two heavyweights who have retained their respective Ministries – home and road transport.

U.S. objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Pannun case till appearance in New York court

The U.S. government has objected to providing defence materials to Indian national Nikhil Gupta, detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire charges in a foiled assassination attempt on a Khalistani separatist, saying it will provide the information only upon his appearance in a New York court and arraignment in the case.

Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial

Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump still seized an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute speech before being cut off by the judge.

Supreme Court questions Centre on GM mustard

The Supreme Court on January 11 questioned the government on whether the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) had considered the reports of the court-appointed Technical Experts Committee (TEC) on the biosafety of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11 before approving it for environmental release.

Mamata asks PM to officially list Bengali as ‘classical language’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the central government to officially list Bengali as a “classical language”. Ms. Banerjee pointed out, that considering the fact that six Indian languages have already been notified as Classical Languages, “I would be grateful if you kindly issue necessary instructions to the Ministry of Home Affairs so that the claim of Bengali as a Classical Language is accepted at the earliest”.

MCD ranks 90th in Centre’s Swachh Survekshan; AAP says performance improved; BJP kicks up dirt problem

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was ranked 90th among 446 urban local bodies in the the Swachh Survekshan Awards-2023, the results of which were announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday. The 446 urban local bodies are the ones that span areas having a population of more than one lakh. The MCD, however, ranked 28th among 45 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh.

Israel strikes southern Gaza as Blinken in Egypt for talks

Israel bombarded the southern Gaza Strip on January 11 as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Egypt on the final leg of regional talks aimed at preventing the Israel-Hamas war from spreading.

Microsoft overtakes Apple as world’s most valuable company

Microsoft overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company on Thursday after the iPhone maker began 2024 with its worst start in years due to growing demand concerns. Shares of Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft rose 1.5%, giving it a market valuation of $2.888 trillion as its early lead in the race to make money from generative artificial intelligence helped draw investors.

Infosys Q3 net declines 7.3% to ₹6,106 cr. due to employee absence, holidays

Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd. on Thursday reported a 7.3% fall in its third quarter net profit at ₹6,106 crore over ₹6,586 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, Q3 net profit dropped by 1.7%. The company’s year-on-year revenue grew marginally by 1.3% to ₹38,821 crore, up from ₹38,318 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue slightly reduced by 0.4%.

IND vs AFG first T20I | Shivam Dube shines on comeback to script comfortable win for India

India’s fringe players, led by Shivam Dube, made the opportunity count to set up a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20 of the three-match series here on Thursday. Dube (60 not out), playing his first T20 since the Asian Games, and Tilak Varma (26 off 22) shared a 44-run stand off 29 balls to give Indian innings momentum after losing the openers inside four overs.

