Morning Digest: 1st consignment of Covishield vaccines leaves Serum Institute, Trump issues emergency declaration for Biden inauguration, and more

A decisive phase in India's fight against coronavirus began in the wee hours on Tuesday as the first consignment of Covishield vaccines left Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.

President Donald Trump is issuing an emergency declaration for the nations capital amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the lead-up to and during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Farmers groups have rejected the Supreme Court’s suggestion to appoint a committee to resolve the ongoing crisis over three farm reform laws. They say the Centre’s attitude in court on Monday makes it clear that the government will not agree to discuss farmers’ demand for repeal of the three laws in such a committee.

Democrats say the House will consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump on January 13, one week after an angry mob of his supporters invaded the Capitol.

China has withdrawn around 10,000 troops from the depth areas along the disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh while frontline troops continue to remain in position, according to news agency ANI.

The Centre, through the Delhi police, on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction order against any proposed tractor, trolley or vehicle march or any other kind of protest by farmers to “disrupt” the Republic Day.

The Centre has asked State governments not to shut down poultry markets or restrict sales of eggs or broiler chicken meat in the wake of the avian influenza outbreak that has affected 10 States so far.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, quoting new land laws notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned revenue officials with imprisonment if they dishonestly create documents to buy or sell any government land or create forged documents to grab government land.

Chinese authorities said on Monday a team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will arrive in China on Thursday on a visit to study the origins of COVID-19.

The Army on Monday clarified there was no system of cash awards for its personnel for any acts in combat situations or otherwise in the line of duty.

N.K. Arora, executive director of the New Delhi-based INCLEN Trust and head of the operations research group of the ICMR’s National Task Force for COVID-19, says all safety-related information will be shared with the public as it emerges with the use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Central government on Monday defended law to deprive owners possession of their animals, including cattle, on the suspicion that they are being subject to cruelty or illegally transported for slaughter.

Pope Francis changed church law on Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests. The Pope amended the law to formalise and institutionalise what is common practice in many parts of the world: that women can read the Gospel and serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Previously, such roles were officially reserved to men even though exceptions were made.

Domestic retail vehicle sales across categories grew for the first time in the current financial year in December with registrations rising 11% year-on-year (YoY) to more than 18.44 lakh, driven by a double-digit growth in sales of passenger vehicles (PV) as well as two-wheelers, according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday.

Nearly 10 months after COVID-19 disrupted the international calendar, star Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will return to competitive action in the Yonex Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament starting on Tuesday, an event shorn of some sheen due to Japan and China’s pullout from the Asia leg.