January 11, 2024 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST

After a record 1,111 NGOs got FCRA nod in 2023, 30 get clearance in January

A Taiwan-headquartered Buddhist monastic order in Delhi has been granted clearance under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010, enabling the organisation to receive foreign funds. The Fo Guang Shan Cultural and Educational Centre has received FCRA registration for its “religious, cultural, economic, educational and social” programme. In all, 30 Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and associations have been granted FCRA registration in the first month of the year.

Republic Day parade | Under new deal, each State can field tableau once in three years

In the backdrop of repeated controversies over selection of tableaux for the Republic Day parade and complaints from the States year after year, the Defence Ministry has proposed a rollover plan for the States and Union Territories (UT) to showcase their tableaux, according to official sources.

ED summons NC chief Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

Supreme Court shifts Umar Khalid bail plea hearing to January 24 on lawyers’ request

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on January 24 a petition by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, seeking bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and linked to a February 2020 Delhi riots case.

2024 Lok Sabha polls | BJP starts early, to name some candidates in February, hold jumbo meeting in Delhi

A big party jamboree in Delhi in February, early announcements of some candidates and fighting on more seats than they did in 2019 are some of the features of the BJP’s poll preparation going into the Lok Sabha elections later this year.

Maldives, China sign 20 agreements after Muizzu-Xi meeting amid diplomatic row with India

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held in-depth talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Muizzu following which the two countries signed 20 “key” agreements, including one on tourism cooperation, and announced the elevation of their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Judge rescinds permission for Trump to give his own closing argument at civil fraud trial

Former U.S. president Donald Trump won’t make his own closing argument in his New York civil business fraud trial after his lawyers objected to the judge’s insistence that the former president would stick to “relevant” matters.

Ram Temple consecration | Opposition would lose ‘core Hindu support’ if they stay away, says VHP leader

On a day when Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi declined an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) flayed the Opposition parties, saying they would lose “core Hindu support” if they choose to stay away from the event.

Ambani, Adani commit huge investments at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Top businessmen from India and overseas announced a flurry of investment deals at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which commenced on Wednesday in the state capital Gandhinagar. While Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries announced a new renewable factory will become operational in 2024, Gautam Adani committed investments of ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat in next five years focused primarily on the development of a green energy park in Kutch.

Ind vs Afg T20 | Opportunity for aspirants to stake a claim for T20 World Cup spots

India’s last series in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup in June offers hope for some aspirants, opportunities for the regulars and the desperate. The three-match series against Afghanistan starting at PCA Stadium here on Thursday will also witness how an inexperienced Indian pace trio deals with the free-stroking Afghans.

